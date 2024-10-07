Commerce Launches Video Series Celebrating Community Revitalization Along Route 66

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) is pleased to unveil a new video series highlighting communities along Route 66. In anticipation of the Route 66 Centennial celebration in 2026, the series aims to showcase the positive impact of the revitalization efforts in towns and cities along the historic highway.

“I am excited to showcase the Route 66 projects we are investing in and the revitalization they are bringing to their communities through this new video series,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “Fifty-two percent of sales tax collected in Oklahoma is from our communities along Route 66, and with the centennial celebration quickly approaching, there has never been a better time to invest in the Mother Road.”

“We all share and understand the value of Route 66,” said Oklahoma Representative Mark Lawson. “Every community along the way should have access to this money to go and make as big a splash as possible along the route.”

In late 2023, Commerce announced the launch of the Route 66 Grants program which allowed communities to apply for funding for municipalities, nonprofits and government entities located on Route 66. To date, 24 projects have been awarded funding. This new video series will highlight some of those projects as they develop into stops along Route 66 for travelers looking to discover unique communities and landmarks.

“Like many cities across Oklahoma and especially on Route 66, we are all under budget constraints,” said Joan Riley, Sapula City Manager. “Having the ability to leverage what we do have and use a grant to finish out and do it in a way that is the best it can be is invaluable.

“We don’t have the means to make these things happen,” said Edward Threatt, Co-Founder, Threatt Filling Legacy, LLC. “And, with that grant, it opens the door to us being able to see a future not just for ourselves, but for our family, the community of Luther in general.”

For a full playlist of Route 66 Community profiles, please visit here. Read the write-ups from the community profiles.