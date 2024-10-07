New Grant Program Fuels Oklahoma’s Route 66 Revitalization

The Mother Road is turning 100 in 2026! Oklahoma boasts the longest drivable stretch of historic Route 66 and has charm like nowhere else – thanks to enchanting small towns, winding curves, quirky landmarks, roadside diners and fascinating museums. As Oklahoma prepares for the upcoming centennial, we are supporting communities and their revitalization efforts along the Mother Road with the Project 66 Grant.

The State is deeply committed to preserving the cultural heritage of this historic highway and fostering economic growth in the local communities it traverses. With this grant, established by the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission, we are working together to undertake impactful initiatives that will enhance the visitor experience, preserve historical landmarks and contribute to sustainable economic development along Route 66 in Oklahoma.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, Representative Mark Lawson and Tim Gatz, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, spoke with Commerce about this important initiative and how the state is preparing for the Route 66 centennial celebration in 2026.

Q: Why is Route 66 so important to the State of Oklahoma?

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell – Route 66 is so important to the state of Oklahoma because it’s the most famous road in the entire world, and we have more miles of it than any other state. And if you’re going to do a great American road trip, you got to hit Route 66. It’s an economic driver for the state of Oklahoma. I’m very proud to say that Oklahoma is leading the charge when it comes to Route 66 revitalization projects.

Q: How important is work of the Route 66 Commission is to the state of Oklahoma?

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell – They’re wonderful towns that we have along Route 66, but they need help. They need to be able to partner with the state of Oklahoma. So the work that the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission is doing is absolutely vital. With all the all the dreams that these local Route 66 communities have, they have to have an investment from the state.

Tim Gatz, Executive Director, ODOT – If you look at Route 66 and what it has meant to our state, over the course of history, the grants that are being proposed will seek to reflect on the past and preserve and protect many of the treasures that exist along Route 66 here in Oklahoma so they can be enjoyed long into the future.

Representative Mark Lawson – We all share and understand the value of Route 66. So every community along the way should have access to this money to go and make as big a splash as possible along the route.

Q: What do you think the impact of these completed projects funded by the grant will be for the state?

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell – The impact of these finish projects that we are going to be able to start and finish before the centennial, are really going to transform communities. What Route 66 travelers do is create a whole lot of sales tax. They’re spending money in the coffee shops, in the retail shops, in the museums, along the roadside attractions. It’s an economic impact that I don’t think we’re going to be able to realize without the Route 66 Commission.

Tim Gatz, Executive Director, ODOT – When you really get down into the content and the context of the improvements that are being proposed, it is amazing and I think it really reflects well on Oklahoma’s efforts to lead the nation in the Route 66 celebration in our preparations for the centennial.

What would you like to see on Route 66 in 2026 for the Centennial Celebration?

Tim Gatz, Executive Director, ODOT – We’re celebrating 100 years of Route 66, but we are also setting the stage for the next hundred years. And I think that’s critically important to Oklahoma. We are the crossroads of America to this day. And that all started with Route 66.

See the full Project 66 video series.