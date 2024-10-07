FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 01, 2024

Fire Prevention Week 2024 emphasizes critical importance of smoke alarms in protecting Missouri families Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2024

One of the simplest steps Missourians can take to protect their families is to install smoke alarms in their homes. Installing smoke alarms reduces the risk of dying in a home fire by more than 50%. That’s why this year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”

“About three of every five home fire deaths occur in residences without working smoke alarms,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. Many Missouri fire departments, working with the American Red Cross, can even provide and install smoke alarms for families at no cost. Families in need of assistance should contact the American Red Cross of Missouri.”

To request a free American Red Cross Home Fire Safety Visit and smoke alarms, click here.

A report this year from the National Fire Protection Association showed that while in 1977 less than one-quarter of U.S. households had smoke alarms, it’s now estimated that over 90% of homes have at least one smoke alarm. But it is essential that smoke alarms are regularly tested and batteries are replaced so that they remain in working order.

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home;

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button;

The end of daylight saving time, when clocks are adjusted to “fall back” an hour, can serve as an easy reminder to change smoke and CO alarm batteries once a year. This year, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Remember, when you change the time, change the batteries.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old;

Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms provide precious time to escape a burning home. Each family member should know escape routes from every room in a residence. Families should also regularly practice their fire escape plans.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov