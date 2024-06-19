FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 19, 2024

Division of Fire Safety responds to investigate fire at ice company in Freeburg

Shortly after 6 a.m. on June 19, 2024, the Freeburg Community Fire Association requested the Division of Fire Safety investigate an ongoing fire at Hilke’s Ice Company, 901 U.S. Highway 63, Freeburg, Mo. The fire was in a commercial building used to manufacture ice.

Following a fire scene examination and interviews, the division has listed the fire as accidental. Video from inside the structure showed the fire originating at one of the machines.

Employees discovered the fire while loading pallets of ice into trucks. The company called 911 to report the fire.

The Freeburg Community Fire Association reported that crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:37 a.m. on June 19 and arrived within minutes. Flames and black smoke were coming through the roof along the structure's south side upon their arrival.

Fire service agencies from Freeburg, Belle, Iberia, Gravois Mills, Mid County, Lake Ozark, Sunrise Beach, Eldon, Moreau, Vienna, Osage County, Vichy, Linn, Westphalia, Meta, and Argyle assisted in the effort to extinguish the fire, which included the use of tanker strike teams. The Division of Fire Safety Mutual Aid Coordinator worked with Region F Mutual Fire Mutual Aid to arrange assistance. Wieberg Red-E-Mix Inc. sent several concrete trucks to shuttle water to the fire scene.

No injuries were reported.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov