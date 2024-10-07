Applying for FEMA Assistance in Multiple Disasters

ATLANTA – Georgians who applied for FEMA assistance for previous storms or disasters must apply separately for assistance for Hurricane Helene. However, people must only apply once for each disaster to ensure their application is processed in a timely manner.

Homeowners and renters who applied for FEMA assistance under Tropical Storm Debby are encouraged to apply for assistance for Hurricane Helene, regardless of whether they received any assistance or not.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Bryan, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington, Wheeler and Wayne counties are now eligible to apply for assistance for damage to their home or personal property as a direct result of Hurricane Helene.

Applicants will need to describe what damage occurred and on what date, to ensure federal disaster assistance from two different storms is not duplicated.

You should keep all receipts for expenses associated with the first disaster, including:

Home repairs

Repairs to a septic system, water well or private road

Purchase of a generator or chainsaw

Replacement of personal property items such as appliances

Vehicle repairs or replacement

Insurance settlement or denial

FEMA assistance will not cover losses already covered from a previous disaster but can help with new damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Eligible survivors affected by both events can receive money to help pay for food, water, baby formula and other emergency supplies as well as funds to help pay for a temporary place to stay, whether that’s with friends or at a hotel. Other assistance for home repairs and to replace personal property, among other forms of assistance, may be available as well.

If people already created a Login.gov account, they may use that same account to access both applications.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

The deadline to apply for Tropical Storm Debby is Nov. 25, 2024 and the deadline for Hurricane Helene is Dec. 2, 2024.

What You’ll Need When You Apply

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

