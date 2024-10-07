TCEQ to hold stakeholder meetings for comments on proposed rulemaking

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will conduct stakeholder meetings on Nov. 6, 14, and 20, 2024, to seek informal comments on the proposed rulemaking and input on EPA’s proposed model rule and the potential impacts on individuals, communities, and regulated entities.

The proposed rulemaking is to add a new Division 7 to Chapter 113, Subchapter D, to implement the requirements of 40 Code of Federal Regulations Part 60, Subpart OOOOc. This (Rule Project Number 2024-027-113-AI) addresses applicability, emission standards, monitoring, recordkeeping, testing, and reporting requirements for designated oil and gas facilities. The rules would set emission standards and/or control requirements for emissions of greenhouse gases (primarily methane) from existing facilities in this industry.

TCEQ is seeking input on EPA’s proposed model rule, specifically the Remaining Useful Life and Other Factors (RULOF) provisions of the model rule, including technical information on how RULOF may be used to demonstrate alternative standards.

Stakeholder meetings allow the community to learn more about the proposed new rule and state plan from TCEQ staff and provide informal comments before formal rulemaking begins. While staff will review and consider all stakeholder input received, TCEQ will not formally respond to any informal comments. A formal public hearing and comment period will occur on a date following the stakeholder meetings.

More information on this rule project along with any meeting or rulemaking updates can be found on the rule project webpage.

For additional information on this proposed rulemaking, please contact David Munzenmaier via email at david.munzenmaier@tceq.texas.gov or at (512) 239-6092 and refer to rule project number 2024-027-113-AI.

Stakeholder Meeting Locations and Dates:

Nov. 6, 2024, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This will be a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting. English and Spanish recordings of the meeting will be posted on the rule project webpage above.

TCEQ – Austin

12100 Park 35 Circle

Building A, Room 173

Austin, TX 78753

Individuals who plan to attend this meeting virtually and want to ask questions must register by Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. To register for this meeting, please email Rules@tceq.texas.gov and provide the following information: your name, your affiliation, your email address, and your phone number. Instructions on participating in the meeting will be sent on Nov. 5, 2024, to those who register.

Members of the public who do not wish to ask questions but would like to view the meeting virtually may do so on Zoom .

Nov. 14, 2024, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. This will be an in-person meeting held at:

Arlington City Council Chambers

101 W. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76004-3231

Nov. 20, 2024, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at:

Location to be determined

Midland, TX 79705

Meeting information on the location will be made available on the rule project webpage.