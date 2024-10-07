Submit Release
Maryland State Police Aviation Command Rescues Stranded Kayakers In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(POTOMAC, MD) – The Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued four kayakers who became stranded in rough waters in the Potomac River on Sunday. 

MSPAC’s Trooper 3, a crew based in Frederick, conducted the hoist missions with assistance on the ground from Montgomery County swift water rescue personnel. First responders requested an aerial rescue due to the inability to get rescue boats to the area of swift-moving water, where the kayakers were stranded.

Pilots hovered the AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter above the Potomac River through three separate hoists, rescuing four victims utilizing the hoist rescue basket. The victims were then transported to Loudoun County, Virginia fire personnel on the river’s shore. None of the victims were reported injured.

The MSPAC has served since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases in Maryland. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

VIDEO FOOTAGE 

###

CONTACT: First Sergeant Jeffrey Leppert, (301) 777-8400

