IndyKite partners with Project CAMARA & Deutsche Telekom to enable trusted data ecosystems & drive monetization of APIs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyKite today announced it has joined open source project CAMARA, a Linux Foundation open source community addressing telco industry API interoperability, and partnered with Deutsche Telekom to provide richer services to customers.

CAMARA, in partnership with the GSMA and TMForum, is working to simplify Telecommunications network complexity by defining and standardizing APIs to enable easy and seamless access as well as improved customer experience.

As a member of both CAMARA and the Linux Foundation --the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source-- IndyKite will help accelerate the telecommunication industry’s transformation towards customer centricity and global interoperability.

IndyKite will act as an aggregator for CAMARA-based APIs which will enable Capability Consumers to utilize consolidated data and services from CAMARA members while also benefiting from additional customer value and services delivered by the IndyKite platform.

Further, through a new partnership with Deutsche Telekom, IndyKite will enable access to Telekom’s Magenta Business APIs to enhance decision power and design intelligent services like consent management, dynamic authorization, trusted data sharing, AI and more.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in IndyKite’s commitment to meeting the access and integration requirements of its telecommunication customers and stakeholders.

Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite, said that this represents an opportunity for customers to leverage IndyKite’s flexible and intelligent platform to support innovative and potentially complex use cases.

“By collaborating with industry leaders in Project CAMARA and partnering with Deutsche Telekom, we aim to contribute to and support industry API interoperability and monetization, ultimately delivering enhanced services and experiences to end users worldwide,” Lasse said.

Peter Arbitter, Senior Vice President of the Magenta API Capability Exposure MACE, a Deutsche Telekom initiative, is keen to deliver better services to joint customers and lead the way in establishing an open data ecosystem.

‘IndyKite serving as an aggregator not only for Deutsche Telekom but for the entire CAMARA community and a broad range of services opens up possibilities for a range of clients that can benefit from accessing rich data they would not otherwise have access to - demonstrating the power of this initiative in action,’ Peter said.

“We are pleased to welcome IndyKite as the newest General member of CAMARA,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT. “Their expertise in identity management and security brings significant value to our mission of creating a global, interoperable API ecosystem for the telecom industry. We look forward to collaborating with them in driving forward our shared vision of open and accessible network APIs."

IndyKite joins leading industry players in Project CAMARA, including: Microsoft, AT&T, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Google Cloud, Deutsche Telekom, IBM, Telefonica, Ericsson, Intel, Nokia, T-Mobile, Orange, GSMA, Verizon, Vodafone, and more.

More details on CAMARA can be found here: https://camaraproject.org

About IndyKite

IndyKite, Inc. is a venture-backed category-creator San Francisco-based company, is building a new category of data management and digital identity services by capturing, connecting and controlling data across the enterprise and surrounding ecosystem.

With an identity-centric approach to data, IndyKite enables companies to achieve higher trust in their data products, AI and applications with enhanced visibility, data governance and granular access controls.

Leveraging knowledge graph technology and machine learning, IndyKite delivers a powerful operational data layer to enable developers with flexible APIs through a growing open-source ecosystem. Learn more at www.indykite.com

