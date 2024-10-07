Anchor Trading announced today that it has hired Jarod Caporino as Executive Vice President of Client Strategy

Jarod Caporino, Executive Vice President, Client Strategy, Anchor Trading

Leading Executive Joins Independent, Veteran-Owned Corporate Trade and Media Investment Company to Accelerate Digital and Emerging Media Delivery to Companies

“We’ve worked together for many years, and Jarod’s digital acumen and understanding of the programmatic digital landscape is unmatched,” said Sean Magee, Founder and C.E.O. at Anchor Trading.” — Sean Magee, Founder and CEO, Anchor Trading

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anchor Trading, a full-service Corporate Trade and Media Investment company that provides financial and marketing solutions for companies with underperforming assets, announced today that it has hired Jarod Caporino as Executive Vice President of Client Strategy.

For more than 25 years, Mr. Caporino has delivered measurable results to clients through a range of advertising and marketing strategies. He has advised Fortune 500 companies across every industry vertical, including work with leading companies such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Samsung, CDC, Aldi, and Amazon, among others.

Having led clients through the business transformations of programmatic, search, and application-based advertising, he will play a critical role in Anchor Trading’s powerful trading model, providing value to both clients and digital providers.

“We’ve worked together for many years, and Jarod’s digital acumen and understanding of the programmatic digital landscape is unmatched,” said Sean Magee, Founder and C.E.O. at Anchor Trading. “His ability to create strategic client opportunities than mesh with existing client product development strategies will enable us to expand the depth and breadth of our digital offerings for both our clients and media partners, alike.”

Mr. Caporino’s extensive experience includes driving successful client outcomes through strategic planning, media buying, data analytics, and integrated marketing. At Anchor Trading, Mr. Caporino will bring a solutions-focused approach that will enhance the team’s ability to execute on multiple digital and other technology-driven programs, while maximizing client value.

Before joining Anchor Trading, Mr. Caporino was Founder and C.E.O. of Resolute, a leading performance marketing and analytics agency which he sold to Interpublic Group. Under his leadership, the company experienced consistent double-digit growth and won numerous industry awards, including recognition as an Inc. 500 company, placing it among the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

In his new role, Mr. Caporino will work closely with Anchor Trading’s account teams to help clients elevate digital and advertising strategies, and maximize audience targeting programs. With a history of combining innovation with media, he will focus on developing solutions using AI and other technologies that can be leveraged to create new opportunities of value for Anchor clients.

“I’ve always taken pride in being a collaborator, and it was through my work with Anchor Trading that I developed a deep appreciation for their corporate trade model, and the solutions they deliver to their clients,” said Mr. Caporino. “Having been involved in a many complex digital landscapes for the past two-plus decades and having been one of the first to place linear programmatic televised advertisements, I want to remain at the forefront of leading technology. I am excited about the customized solutions we can bring to clients and being part of a privately- held Veteran-Owned business.”

“Jarod has a deep understanding of consumer behavior, market dynamics and the key factors that drive successful advertising campaigns,” said Magee. “His experience with top marketers and agencies makes him the ideal link between our media and sales teams. Jarod’s experience and leadership skills make him a tremendous addition to our business and culture, and we are excited to have him join our team.”

Mr. Caporino resides in New Jersey with his daughters Giana and Ricky. They operate a family run Oyster Farm on the weekends.

About Anchor Trading

Anchor Trading is an independent, full-service Corporate Trade and media investment company. With a steadfast approach focused on being at the forefront of the digital media trade market, Anchor combines centuries of trade and media experience regularly serving as an extension of the client’s agency and internal marketing teams.

Ranked #19 on the Inc. 500, Anchor provides financial and marketing solutions for all types of underperforming assets. Anchor is a Veteran-Owned business certified by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, New York State Office of General Services, National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), and the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC).

Founded in 2015 by U.S. Navy Veteran and Advertising Industry Executive, Sean Magee, the company’s mission continues to provide powerful financial and marketing solutions to some of the most notable global brands, in addition to providing employment opportunities to Veterans and their families while supporting select registered 501(c)(3) charities.

For more information, please visit: https://anchortrading.com or contact Erik Neubart at eneubart@anchortrading.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.