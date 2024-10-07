Singer and Actor Yoon Seobin Makes a Comeback After 10 Months with a Digital Single, Rizz

Photo Credit: AndBut Company Photo Credit: AndBut Company Photo Credit: AndBut Company Photo Credit: AndBut Company Photo Credit: AndBut Company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Korean actor and singer Yoon Seobin is back with a new digital single, Rizz. This release comes after his 10-month hiatus as a singer since his last single, Good Morning, Good Night, which was released in December 2023. Ahead of the release, Yoon Seobin has shared various teasers and a tracklist, raising the anticipation of fans who excitedly waited for his comeback as a singer.“Hello, this is Yoon Seobin. I am thrilled and grateful to release my new digital single with tracks 'Rizz' and 'SQUARE.' Through this promotion, I hope you’ll be able to feel the story I want to express and deliver to you. I have prepared and worked a lot since this is my comeback as a singer after a while, so I ask you to look forward to it with much love. I wish my music and story could be conveyed well for everyone. Thank you.” – Yoon SeobinThe single includes two tracks, “Rizz” and “SQUARE.” The lead single, “Rizz,” is a dance track that opens up with a medium-tempo, simple guitar loop along with the artist’s sophisticated vocals. This track is a dedication to everything inspirational to the artist by personifying them as ‘she.’ The music video for “Rizz” was entirely filmed in Los Angeles, California, showcasing the city’s beautiful scenery with the cool, refreshing vibe of the song. The second track, “SQUARE,” is about telling oneself in the mirror, ‘We are now square,’ emphasizing the desire to be free without stressing oneself too much. The track hopes to inspire the listeners to look back and think about life in a clumsy yet serious way with a sentimental guitar sound and soulful vocals. Many veteran producers joined forces to create “SQUARE”: John East, a Canadian producer who is active in various fields including K-Pop, OST, and Indie music; JeA, a main vocalist of the famed Korean girl group Brown Eyed Girls, and Bae Hwan of RYS, a producer who has collaborated with artists like Yoon Mi Rae, BIBI, and Hyolyn.ABOUT YOON SEOBINYoon Seobin is a South Korean actor and singer. He debuted as an actor in 2020 with the web drama The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning. He also appeared in Kissable Lips and Roommates of Poongduck 304 as a main character, along with Kim Jiwoong, a member of ZEROBASEONE. Most recently, he wrapped up filming of the upcoming movie Sprint with Lee Sin Young and Dahyun of TWICE. Through various activities, Yoon Seobin continues to build his status as an actor and a singer.

Yoon Seobin - Rizz MV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.