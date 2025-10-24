mikah Releases the Music Video for 'Escape'

Photography: Pierre Boissel & Mathias Ponard | Art Direction: Lara Damiens Photo Credit: Avex Music Creative Inc.

mikah who has been gaining attention for his collab with 88rising, has started a trilogy singles project, Homesick. The MV for its first chapter is OUT NOW

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After releasing his latest single, “ Escape ,” on all major streaming platforms, singer-songwriter Mikah has now dropped the music video for the track. This song illustrates the contradictory feelings of wanting to chase your dreams while longing for your homeland, all while finding a place to call your own. A creative team from France was invited to work on the music video, which was shot entirely on film. Set against the lush forests of Yamanashi prefecture in Japan and a striking, minimalist house, the visual adds a cinematic layer to the song’s emotional depth. The video features childhood friends whom Mikah calls his “true friends,” capturing their genuine smiles and gestures in an unfiltered and natural way. Shot with the quiet beauty of a short film, the video is filled with intimate, cinematic moments that subtly weave in foreshadowing for the next installment of this three-part single series, gradually revealing the worldview of the trilogy.“The smiles you see when we’re playing soccer, that’s the real me. Those laughs are genuine.” – mikahThe Homesick trilogy is a collection of works that expresses mikah’s personal emotional journey with “Escape” showcasing his starting point, and continues onto “In Between” (middle of the journey), and “Dream” (Homecoming or Reinterpretation). The series shares how mikah has navigated through his life and artistry thus far; he shares his path through hardship, his wanderings, and struggles.“I dreamed of leaving home, now I dream of finding one.” – mikahThe following chapters, “In Between” and “Dream,” are currently scheduled to be released on November 18, 2025. A music video for “Dream” will be released, continuing the storyline introduced in the “Escape” music video.ABOUT mikahBorn and raised in Hawaii, mikah debuted as a member of the boy group INTERSECTION after moving to Tokyo and starting his music career in 2016.After participating in China’s largest audition program, CHUANG 2021, he released official covers of “So Sick by Ne-Yo,” “永不失連的愛(A forever connected love) by Eric Chou,” and “輸入法打可愛按第五 (push no. 5 for cute in input method),” quickly gaining notice for his beautifully silky voice, and successfully breaking into the Chinese market. “輸入法打可愛按第五 (push no. 5 for cute in input method)” gained over 880 million views, and ranked in on every Chinese top chart. In addition, in the final episode of CHUANG 2021, he was chosen as a top member of the boy group “INTO1” and made his Chinese debut, and released 4 albums in both Chinese and English. As a member of “INTO1” for 2 years, mikah also released covers of “Beautiful” and other singles, and was ranked number 1 on multiple charts.After being a part of two boy groups in America, Japan, and China, he released his 1st EP, bleached, in December of 2023, officially starting his solo singer-songwriter career. In 2024, he released his 2nd EP, Pretty Lies, in all English, and increased his presence as a global artist with his first performance at SUMMER SONIC (Tokyo) as well as the Meta Moon Festival in Dubai. The live performance video of his hit song “so I don’t forget” gained eight million views on YouTube, establishing it as a long-term hit.In 2025, starting with a collaboration with 88rising, he will step into the next stage, where he aims for the global music scene.

mikah - Escape (Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.