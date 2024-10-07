OFFICE EVOLUTION CELEBRATES CLEARWATER GRAND OPENING, OCT. 30

Explore the innovate workspace revolutionizing how you work

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Office Evolution, a co-working facility that offers flexible workspace solutions for entrepreneurs, professionals, and growing businesses, is opening its newest location in Clearwater, FL. The St. Pete-Clearwater Office Evolution is located in the Carillon business district at 1901 Ulmerton Rd, Suite 625, and will host a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Join the festivities and tour the new facility that offers innovative workspaces, private offices, and meeting rooms that foster creativity, collaboration, and connection.The grand opening kicks off at 2 pm with an official ribbon cutting led by the St. Pete chamber of commerce. Then the celebration continues with a networking event with live entertainment, refreshments, and more.“We are thrilled to bring our innovative workspaces to the greater St. Pete and Clearwater areas. Office Evolution caters to the entrepreneur and dreamer, and we are delighted to play an integral part in our members’ successes,” said Paula Meixueiro for St. Pete-Clearwater Office Evolution. “We look forward to welcoming guests to explore our stylish and modern offices, where we inspire and support our members to achieve their goals.”The St. Pete-Clearwater Office Evolution boasts 11,000 sq. ft. with 53 private offices for individuals or teams, semi-private dedicated desks, three themed conference rooms with the latest wireless and video conferencing technology, an on-site exercise facility, a grab & go cafe, and free covered parking.The newest facility is centrally located and easily accessible. A key highlight of the facility is its expansive and scenic views of the Tampa and St. Petersburg skylines from their spacious cafe and co-working areas.The St. Pete-Clearwater location will be open 8 am-5 pm from Monday-Friday.The St. Pete-Clearwater Office Evolution marks the 10th for Florida. The company has more than 80 locations across 26 states and growing. In addition to fostering an environment of energy, excitement, and community, Office Evolution also thrives on providing members with exceptional hospitality.To learn more about the St. Pete-Clearwater Office Evolution, follow them on Facebook or Instagram @officeevolutionclearwater.For more information about Office Evolution, including how to open your own location, visit www.officeevolution.com About Vast Coworking GroupVast Coworking Group™ is comprised of Office Evolution, Venture X, and Intelligent Office and specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of United Franchise Group™ (UFG), Vast Coworking Group was founded in 2023 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of UFG, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Vast Coworking, visit https://vastcoworking.com/ About Office EvolutionOffice Evolution(OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of ’Ohana’, the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolutionfranchise.com

