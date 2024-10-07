Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) Marks the First Anniversary of the Hamas Attack on Israel

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Just a few days ago, Jews welcomed the New Year 5785. Only this year is different. “JWV faced the challenges and the horrors of October 7th; the plight of our hostages and the ongoing war weighed heavily on us all,” said JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg, USA (Retired). “Despite the adversity, JWV stood firmly with Israel, expressing solidarity and unity for Israel and proudly securing the support of 26 other veterans and military organizations. JWV demands the immediate release and safe return of the hostages. We recall the lives lost and those injured. We and Jews across the United States continue to contend with the troubling rise in antisemitism, and our resilience continues to be tested during these difficult times. “JWV continues to meet the challenges, fighting effectively against antisemitism, helping to unify and empower the American veteran and military community, defending our Jewish values and standing with the State of Israel.”While we reflect on the anniversary of October 7, JWV calls on its members and all Americans to have a renewed spirit. May the year 5785 be rewarding and sweet, filled with health and blessings for all everywhere.Shana Tova.###About the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of AmericaFounded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) has been the premier voice for Jewish service members and veterans in the U.S. JWV advocates for the rights and benefits of all service members, continues the fight against antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel, celebrating the honorable and heroic service of Jewish men and women in the U.S. military.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.