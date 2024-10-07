American Association for Physician Leadership Introduces New Member Benefit from Resolve

Contract Review and Data Access for AAPL Members

DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is excited to introduce a new member benefit in partnership with Resolve, a leading expert in physician employment contract review and data services. Through this collaboration, AAPL members will receive support in negotiating competitive employment contracts, whether they are beginning their careers as attending physicians or reevaluating existing agreements.“Our constituents, and the entire healthcare workforce, often require more assistance than anticipated with negotiating their employment and compensation contracts. As AAPL continues to expand its available member benefits with trusted partners, we believe Resolve meets our requirements,” said Dr. Peter Angood, President and CEO of AAPL.Resolve is renowned for its expertise in physician contract review and negotiation, with a focus on optimizing compensation, enhancing work-life balance, and safeguarding against unexpected changes in the workplace. By ensuring that contracts are equitable and tailored to the specific needs of physicians, Resolve strives to prevent job dissatisfaction and burnout. AAPL members can now access Resolve's contract review services and compensation data at an exclusive discounted rate.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve.com About the American Association for Physician LeadershipThe core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. To learn more, visit physicianleaders.org

