Minister Solly Malatsi: Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference

It is an honour to stand before you this morning at this prestigious conference, the Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference universally known to friends of the conference as SATNAC.

This conference has long been a beacon of innovation and collaboration in our ICT sector. This year, we gather in the heart of the Kruger National Park to explore a theme that will undoubtedly occupy our thinking for years to come: “The AI-Driven

Hyperconnected Future: Co-creating shared value”.

Now in its 26th year, SATNAC is a platform where more than 300 delegates come together every year to share knowledge, collaborate, and explore cutting-edge trends.

The conference has become a vital platform for research, discussion, and collaboration across Industry, Government, and Academia.

The Power and Promise of AI

Earlier this year, my department published a discussion document at the AI National Government Summit. I believe it is an important resource that should be shared with Industry colleagues, as it will enrich our discussions both here and in other forums. In the discussion document, we note that there are many perspectives on how AI can benefit humanity. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) views AI as a tool that will improve lives, while the United Nations AI Task Force believes it can

enhance human rights. On the other hand, some see it as a challenge to our ethical foundations.

In South Africa, our approach is shaped by the recommendations of the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution (PC4IR), which sees AI as a technological tool that can drive both social and economic progress. Consequently, across the country, we've seen numerous AI initiatives led by Government, the Private Sector, Academia, and Civil Society. Recognising this, we've

crafted a strategy that brings together all stakeholders, ensuring alignment on national priorities and goals to foster growth and prosperity through AI adoption.

From a government standpoint, two key initiatives have already been set in motion and have gained significant traction. As you may know, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) established the AI Institute of South Africa (AIISA) in 2022, while the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) has developed the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR) in recent years. These initiatives are vital in enlisting the power of AI to drive our society forward.

South Africa's Role in the AI Revolution

Distinguished guests, AI is no longer a distant concept or a futuristic dream; it is here, shaping our present and defining the contours of our future. Around the world, AI is transforming industries, driving economic growth, and unlocking opportunities that we never thought were possible.

In South Africa, we are embracing this reality with urgency and optimism. The appetite for knowledge that we see across the country is a testament to our people’s ambition and readiness to lead the charge into an AI-driven economy.

Our AI hubs at the University of Johannesburg and Tshwane University of Technology are already delivering tangible results, innovating in sectors like automotive, healthcare, mining, and digital identity. These hubs are more than just centres of learning – they are engines of change, driving localised solutions that respond to South Africa’s unique needs. We will continue to expand these AI hubs across the country, ensuring that every region benefits from this transformative technology.

As a result, South Africa’s AI market is expected to grow exponentially, powered by increased investments, adoption across sectors, and an understanding that AI can improve efficiency, spark innovation, and drive economic transformation. This is not just about automating processes; it’s about elevating industries and empowering our people with the tools of tomorrow.

Clearly, we are not merely participants in this global AI revolution – we are active contributors.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are a constitutional democracy. So, as we foster this connected society, we must also consider the ethical implications. AI has the potential to uplift – but only if we ensure it is deployed responsibly. It is our duty therefore to

create an AI ecosystem that respects privacy, human rights, and the dignity of every South African.

Policy and Connectivity

Our commitment to fostering an inclusive, connected society goes beyond AI. We have made significant strides in policy interventions to propel the digital economy. The Digital Economy Master-Plan sets out a clear framework to grow this critical

sector, while our SA Connect initiative focuses on closing the digital divide, ensuring connectivity in underserved areas.

This last week I also announced that we will develop pathways that make it easier to attract solutions to accelerate our ambition to connect all South Africans. One of those pathways is to make room for equity equivalent programmes where local ownership

requirements place a blocker on investment, the second pathway is to lower the cost of data and devices which we also hope to make announcements on soon. I invite you all to please contribute to ideas and proposals on how we accelerate connectivity, and

the role AI can play in realising our ambitions in this regard.

Shaping the Future Together

Ladies and gentlemen, on 13 September 2024 in Brazil, on behalf of the Republic of South Africa, in a gathering of my counterparts as the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies I accepted the next Presidency of the G20 in 2025.

I would like to build upon the achievements of past presidencies to bridge the digital divides, promote equality, and support inclusive sustainable development to improve people’s lives. The G20 meeting in Brazil focussed on the following agenda:

Digital inclusion, universal and meaningful connectivity

Digital government and inclusive digital infrastructure

Integrity of information online and the trust in the digital economy, and finally

Artificial intelligence for inclusive sustainable development and inequality reduction.

I wish to note the Ministers “recognized that safe, secure and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI), when applied in a transparent, ethical, responsible and reliable manner, may act as a catalyst for achieving economic growth and inclusive sustainable development within its three dimensions: social, economic and environmental”.

Furthermore, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to leverage AI for good and their determination to take a balanced approach that unlocks the full potential of AI, promoting equitable access and sharing of its benefits. They also underline our

engagement to promote the benefits and mitigate risks derived from this technology by committing to risk-based and human-centric, development-oriented, innovation friendly AI policy and governance approaches that are consistent with applicable legal

frameworks on security, privacy and protection of personal data, human rights and intellectual property rights.

Ladies and gentlemen, as we engage in this conference’s discussions, let us remember the unique role South Africa plays in this AI-driven, hyperconnected future. Our diversity is a wellspring of creativity and innovation, and our collective efforts will determine how we harness AI for the greater good.

I extend my sincere gratitude to Telkom, the SATNAC Local Organising Committee, and our esteemed partners for creating this remarkable space for dialogue and innovation. Together, we will navigate this transformative era with purpose, unlocking opportunities for every South African as we shape a future that is bright, inclusive, and full of possibility.

Thank you.