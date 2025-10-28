Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities welcomes arrest in Mamelodi double murder case

The Ministry in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities welcomes the swift arrest of a suspect linked to the brutal killing of two young women in Mamelodi East, Gauteng. Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga condemns, in the strongest possible terms, this senseless act of violence that has once again robbed families, communities, and our nation of young lives filled with promise.

“We commend the South African Police Service for its rapid response and urge the criminal justice system to ensure that justice is served without delay. These heinous acts of violence against women cannot and will not be tolerated. Communities must continue to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to ensure that no perpetrator of gender-based violence and femicide escapes accountability.” — said Minister

Chikunga.

The arrest represents a crucial step towards justice for the victims and their loved ones and serves as a reminder that accountability is non-negotiable in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). The Ministry reiterates that eradicating GBVF requires a whole-of-society approach — Uniting Families, Communities, Faith Leaders, Civil Society, and the Private Sector in daily action to protect Women and Children.

As South Africa approaches the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, the Ministry calls on all citizens to reaffirm their commitment to building safe, just, and dignified communities for all. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Moramaga family and friends during this time of unbearable grief. The lives of two young women have been cut short. Justice must be served — and our nation must never grow numb to such cruelty,” — Minister Chikunga concluded.

