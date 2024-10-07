MEC Sipho Hlomuka briefs media on state of readiness of 2024 NSC examinations, 8 Oct

Media briefing on the state of readiness of the 2024 NSC examinations

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Sipho Hlomuka will be hosting a Media Briefing on the State of Readiness of the Class of 2024 National Senior Certificate Examinations to take please tomorrow, 08 October 2024 at Westville Boys High School at 09H00.

"As a Department we are very pleased and satisfied with the preparations that is being administered by our Provincial Examinations Chief Directorate," said MEC Hlomuka.

The details of the Media Briefing are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 08 October 2024.

Venue: Westville Boys High School.

Time: 09h00.

Members of our esteemed Media houses are cordially invited to MEC Sipho Hlomuka first Matric Media Briefing under the 7th Administration.