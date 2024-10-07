Government condemns shooting incident in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape

Government strongly condemns the horrific shooting that took place in Qumbu, Godini Village on Sunday (6 October 2024) night, where six people tragically lost their lives, and four others were critically injured. This senseless act of violence is totally unacceptable in our country and the law enforcement agencies will ensure that the perpetrators are bought to book.

Government sends deepest condolences to the families of the deceased during this painful time, and wishes a speedy and full recovery to those currently receiving medical care. The families of the victims will receive psycho-social support services from the Government, as they go through this difficult period.

Teams of detectives and forensic experts are on the ground, and investigations are underway. Members of the public with information that may assist in this investigation are encouraged to come forward and cooperate with the police. The public is urged to remain calm and not to take the law into their own hands following this incident.

During this challenging time, Government calls on all sectors of society, including community leaders, civil society, and local authorities, to work together in the ongoing fight against crime. It is through unity and collaboration that we can create safer communities and prevent future tragedies of this nature.

Together, we must stand firm against the scourge of violence and criminality. No one should have to live in fear, and the Government will continue to prioritise efforts to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans.

To report any form of crime, visit a police station near you or call: 086 00 10111, alternatively report via the MySAPS App.

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485