Intangible Cultural Heritage + Tourism: Revitalizing Liaoning's Culture and Tourism Industry

Photo: Haicheng Stilt Walking (Liaoning Cultural Heritage Protection Center) Photo: Zhang Family Imperial Dragon Dance (Liaoning Cultural Heritage Protection Center) Photo: Fushun Yangge Dance (Liaoning Cultural Heritage Protection Center)

SHENYANG, LIAONING, CHINA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liaoning Province has been focusing on integrating its rich cultural heritage with tourism to enhance the quality of its tourism offerings. The "Intangible Cultural Heritage + Tourism" model haas become a driving force in revitalizing both the culture and tourism sectors in the region.Building Platforms, Drawing AttentionLiaoning's unique mix of ethnic cultures has shaped a diverse and vibrant intangible cultural heritage (ICH). During holidays, ICH events flourish at popular landmarks like Shenyang Imperial Palace, Beiling Park, and the Hushan Great Wall. More than 400 events, including folk performances, exhibitions, and cultural showcases, have attracted large audiences, giving visitors a chance to experience the charm of ICH firsthand.At Shenyang's Zhaoling Mausoleum, a recent cultural event featured ICH performances, traditional Shenyang cuisine, and distinctive cultural souvenirs, captivating both locals and tourists. This year, Liaoning has continued to build platforms that highlight ICH, with joint exhibitions across various cities showcasing 35 different ICH projects, creating a lively and culturally rich atmosphere.Promoting Value and Supporting PreservationTourism has provided a broader stage for the preservation and promotion of ICH. Venues like the Shenyang Imperial Palace and Liaoning Provincial Museum regularly host ICH exhibitions and performances, increasing public engagement and sparking consumer interest in traditional crafts and cultural products.As tourism continues to grow in Liaoning, it has helped expand the reach of ICH projects, allowing them to thrive. The younger generation is playing a crucial role in preserving these traditions, further breathing new life into ICH. "Tourism offers ICH a more practical, real-world setting, enhancing its vitality," says Gong Changping, Director of the Resource Development Division at Liaoning's Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.Bringing ICH to the Public and Showcasing Its CharmLiaoning has launched educational programs and ICH exhibitions at universities, tourist destinations, and shopping malls, attracting tens of thousands of attendees. Additionally, ICH projects have been showcased internationally in countries like Russia and Belarus, where traditional crafts like jade and amber carving, shadow puppetry, and Liaoning cuisine were met with high praise.Liaoning remains committed to deepening the integration of ICH and tourism, positioning itself as a leader in cultural tourism and driving the province’s overall revitalization.

