Associated Credit Union Signs Georgia Tech Baseball Star Drew Burress to NIL Deal

Georgia Tech Baseball Outfielder Drew Burress pictured with C. Lin Hodges, Associated Credit Union’s President & CEO.

Financial institution and its Foundation to partner with the ACC Freshman of the Year

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Credit Union (ACU), a member-owned financial institution serving over 158,000 members across Georgia, proudly announces NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) partnership with star Georgia Tech Baseball Outfielder Drew Burress. The partnership adds Burress to ACU’s growing roster of NIL athletes, which includes University of Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck, University of Georgia Defensive Back Malaki Starks, and Emory University Volleyball player Kate LaRocco.Burress, named ACC Freshman of the Year, D1 Baseball’s National Freshman of the Year, and a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist following a stellar first season at Georgia Tech, led all Division I freshmen in six statistical categories, including home runs, slugging, and walks. Before joining Georgia Tech, the Houston County native helped his high school team win two state championships and was ranked the No. 1 outfielder in Georgia by Perfect Game.“Drew embodies power, passion, and leadership within his team, and we look forward to working together to enhance awareness of ACU and our core values of providing world-class service and supporting our community in extraordinary ways,” said ACU’s Chief Executive Officer and President, C. Lin Hodges.As part of the collaboration, the ACU Foundation will team up with Burress for a special community event to inspire underprivileged students to dream big and reach their potential.Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, ACU is the sixth-largest credit union in Georgia, with branches across the state to serve its more than 158,000 members. Providing low-cost services for more than 90 years, the non-profit organization is ranked as one of the top 150 credit unions in the country.For more information about ACU or the ACU Foundation, please visit www.acuonline.org # # #About Associated Credit UnionAssociated Credit Union, a $2 billion financial institution that serves more than 158,000 members at 18 locations in Atlanta, Augusta, Carrollton, and Dawsonville, offers members financial products that fulfill their needs, service that exceeds their expectations, and relationships that inspire their trust. The Associated Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides fundraising and volunteer opportunities for employees and members to support charitable organizations. For more information about Associated Credit Union, visit acuonline.org or like and follow @AssociatedCU on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

