OSCE launches Pool of Young Experts initiative

On 4 October, the OSCE Secretariat launched the pilot Pool of Young Experts initiative through an online event, bringing together 82 young professionals – 54 women and 28 men – from across the OSCE region.

The initiative seeks to enhance the engagement of young women and men in peace and security discussions within the OSCE region. A mentorship component is also part of the initiative, providing valuable guidance for participants.

In his opening remarks, Andrea Salvoni, Senior Advisor to OSCE Secretary General, highlighted the evolving perception of youth in policymaking spaces. “Over time, youth have been perceived in different ways in policy making spaces such as victims to be protected; as economic resources to be tapped onto; as threats to security to be controlled, yet increasingly in later years - as forces of positive change, and as partners who have specific expertise and experiences to contribute” he said.

Andrew Sant Fournier, Head of Coordination Unit, The Permanent Mission of Malta to the OSCE, UN and Other International Organizations, underlined the importance of youth inclusion in decision-making and their role in fostering positive societal change.

Aigerim Seitenova, Co-founder of Steppe for Peace, shared her experience with the OSCE through the OSCE Perspectives 20-30 Initiative. She encouraged young people to raise their voices on pressing issues and collaborate creatively on impactful projects.

This initiative will allow the OSCE to benefit from the contributions of young experts, particularly in areas such as gender equality, sustainable development, human rights and inclusive dialogue. It will also give young professionals the opportunity to participate in OSCE thematic events, ensuring that youth perspectives are represented in policy discussions.

The Pool of Young Experts initiative is part of the Extra-budgetary project “Accelerating the implementation of the Youth and Security Agenda in the OSCE region,” which aims to advance the efforts of OSCE participating States and Executive Structures in implementing the Youth and Security Agenda across the region.