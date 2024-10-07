OSCE "Drops of the Future" move to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in collaboration with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), successfully organized the second and third editions of the "Drops of the Future" youth workshop series on the Water-Energy-Food (WEF) Nexus. The workshops were held on 6-7 September in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and 19-20 September in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, bringing together passionate young professionals dedicated to developing sustainable solutions around water use, energy- and food systems transformation. .

Building on the achievements of previous workshops held in Tajikistan, participants engaged in a dynamic exchange of ideas gaining valuable insights from experts and exploring technological solutions aligned with their vision of a sustainable future.

The participants developed an outcome document highlighting several key takeaways:

Societal change rooted in traditions: A vision for progress that integrates societal development with cultural and traditional values. Diversity driving progress: The need for inclusive collaboration, uniting diverse stakeholders across sectors, using nature-positive solutions that benefit both communities and the environment. Respect for traditional knowledge: Acknowledging the critical role of traditional wisdom in shaping sustainable, resilient solutions for the future and ensuring its accessibility for all. Innovation as a driver of sustainable progress: Emphasizing the importance of technology and knowledge as catalysts for change, while promoting cross-generational collaboration in the creation and dissemination of innovative solutions.

Field visits were a crucial part of the “Drops of the Future” workshops:

In Kazakhstan, participants visited the Kapchagay Solar Power Plant, where they witnessed the critical role of renewable energy in sustainable development. This visit underscored the importance of clean energy and the challenges of mainstreaming it within the water-energy-food Nexus. In Uzbekistan, participants observed cotton harvesting, where traditional methods and modern technologies co-exist. The visit showcased how innovation in cotton production can address water-related challenges and combat the effects of climate change.

The OSCE extends its gratitude to its partners and supporters, including the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), The Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia, CNH International, Turin Polytechnic University, SUEN Turkish Water Institute, the International Secretariat for Water, Geneva Water Hub, Bites of Transfoodmation and German Kazakh Univerasity for their support in making these workshops possible.

Together, the participants are working towards a unified vision where sustainable water, energy, and food systems become a reality for all — and by proving that the future is already there, one drop at a time.