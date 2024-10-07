The National Lottery Community Funds three-year grant

We’re excited to announce that we’ve been awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to develop a new England wide peer to peer support service for women with ovarian cancer.

Enormous thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund for their extremely generous three-year grant.

We understand that a diagnosis of ovarian cancer can be a devastating and lonely experience and at the moment, there isn’t much in person, peer to peer support available to help.

We asked our community what they needed, and you told us that having someone to talk to who has been through a similar experience is invaluable. It was this feedback that led to us developing this project.

We're absolutely thrilled to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. This support allows us to reach and support more women living with ovarian cancer. The funding will help us build a strong network of peer support, empowering women to connect, share experiences, and reduce the isolation that so many feel after a diagnosis. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on our community, and we're incredibly grateful to The National Lottery players for making this possible. Rachel Mugnai, Interim deputy director of services

Through this project we'll provide dedicated support and tools to volunteers to organise, run and manage peer support groups, creating more opportunities for women with a diagnosis to come together both in person and on-line.

We’ve already made a start on the project through our online communities, and our next step will be to recruit dedicated capacity to develop and roll out new resources in 2025.

Our thanks go to those members of our community who have supported and shaped our work on this project so far by completing questionnaires and attending our focus groups.

Watch this space - we'll provide updates about our progress in the New Year!

If you have any questions about the project in the meantime, please don’t hesitate to get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Find out more about the support we currently offer and our online communities