Navy Week Charts Course to Galveston

Galveston will host the city's first Navy Week since 2008 when the Navy visits the area for a week of events Oct. 21-27, 2024, in conjunction with the Wings Over Houston Airshow featuring the Blue Angels.

Galveston Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Galveston, the state of Texas, and the nation.

More than 75 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city.

Participating Navy organizations include:

- Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim Chief of the Navy Medical Corp.

- U.S. Fleet Forces Band

- Navy History and Heritage Command

- Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133

​- USS Constitution

- Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

- United States Ceremonial Guard and Color Guard

- Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

- U.S. Navy Esports

- U.S. Fleet Forces Command

- USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

- USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

- Navy Reserve Houston

- Navy Reserve Region Readiness & Mobilization Command Fort Worth

- The Strike Group (VR Asset)

​- U.S. Naval Academy

- U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

The Navy's senior executive is Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, Commander, Navy Personnel Command/Deputy Chief of Naval Personnel. Baze is a native of San Antonio, Texas. He is a graduate of the University of Rice University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He was commissioned through Aviation Officer Candidate School in 1990 and designated a Naval Aviator in 1992. During Galveston Navy Week, He will be participating in community engagements, meeting with students, and speaking with local business, civic, and government leaders.

“I am honored to represent our Navy in Galveston and connect more with this historic port city,” said Baze. “During Galveston Navy Week, our teams will demonstrate important naval capabilities and support community organizations while building lasting relationships within the city. We are bringing talented, young

Sailors who will proudly share with you why they serve and why your Navy is so critically important to our nation. Please join us as we partner with the Galveston community to bring your Navy to you.”

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Galveston.

"Sailors are the reason America's Navy is the most powerful in the world," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Julie Holland. “We are thrilled to bring your Navy Warfighters to Galveston Navy Week. At Navy Weeks, Americans will connect with Sailors who have strong character, competence, and dedication to the mission, and who continue a nearly 250-year tradition of decisive power from seabed to cyberspace.”

Throughout the week, Sailors are participating in various community events across the area, including engaging with students across multiple high schools and at the Galveston Naval Museum, volunteering with Galveston County Food Bank, Turtle Island Restoration, Bay Area Habitat for Humanity, and visible at multiple parades, Tall Ship ELISSA, and at Saengerfest Park for the Galveston Navy Week proclamation Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. Residents will also enjoy free live music by U.S. Fleet Forces Band at venues throughout the week.

Galveston Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2024, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 130 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

Media organizations wishing to cover Galveston Navy Week events should contact John Hankemeier at (541) 844-9789 or john.t.hankemeier.civ@us.navy.mil.