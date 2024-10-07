Cooperative Governance unveils new formula for determining number of councillors in different municipal categories

New Formula Reshapes South African Municipal Councils: What You Need to Know

As South Africa gears up for the 2026/2027 Local Government Elections (LGEs), a significant change is on the horizon. The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has unveiled a new formula for determining the number of councillors in different municipal categories. This development, announced on October 2, 2024, marks a crucial step in the election preparation process.

Key Takeaways:

Provincial Action Required: MECs must now apply this formula to determine specific councillor numbers for each municipality in their province.

Electoral Domino Effect: This formula kickstarts the LGE preparation, allowing the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) to begin ward delimitation.

Streamlined Process: Once finalised, the MDB will transfer ward boundaries to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for election planning.

Thoughtful Design: The formula aims to cap councillor increases, maintain stability, and minimize financial impact.

Fiscal Responsibility: By limiting councillor growth, the formula prioritises service delivery in financially constrained municipalities.

Community Preservation: The approach ensures communities remain intact across municipal boundaries.

Why This Matters:

The revised formula addresses several critical challenges faced by South African municipalities:

Financial Prudence: With many municipalities facing budget constraints, the formula helps control rising remuneration costs and additional expenses for travel and chamber expansions.

Stability: By managing council size growth, the formula promotes stability and reduces disruption in municipal operations.

Service Delivery Focus: The emphasis on fiscal responsibility supports ongoing essential service delivery to communities.

Community Cohesion: The approach preserves community boundaries, ensuring representation remains aligned with local identities.

What’s Next:

As this process unfolds, it will be crucial for stakeholders in local government, community leaders, and citizens to stay informed. The changes implemented through this formula will shape the landscape of municipal governance for years to come.

For more information, contact the following officials:

Mr. Nhlamulo Mathye (Acting Director)

Tel: (012) 395 4699

Cell: (066) 484 9210

Email: NhlamuloM@cogta.gov.za

Mr. Wandile Khumalo (Assistant Director)

Tel: (012) 334 0840

Cell: (076) 631 2784

Email: WandileK@cogta.gov.za