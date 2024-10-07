Submit Release
Minister Thembi Simelane clarifies Sunday World Article

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, has noted with concerns the article published by the Sunday World today, 06 October 2024. The article is suggesting that the Minister has during her appearance before her party’s Integrity Commission two weeks ago, said she took the President into her confidence about her loan with the Gundo Wealth Solutions.

The article is devoid of truthfulness and carries misleading messages that are not fair to the Minister and the President. Furthermore, the article does not represent the Minister’s submission to the ANC Integrity Commission.

Enquiries:
Mr. Tsekiso Machike
Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development
Cell: 078 237 3900

Minister Thembi Simelane clarifies Sunday World Article

