Defence on soldiers during Matatiele march against Gender-Based Violence

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has noted with concern reports and allegations of a so-called “deployment” in Matatiele to monitor a community march against gender-based violence.

The SANDF can confirm that there has been no such deployment.

We wish to clarify that SANDF members are currently in the area solely for border safeguarding duties. We express sincere regret regarding the incident in which soldiers were seen during the march against gender-based violence in Matatiele.

The SANDF is a gender-sensitive organisation and actively supports gender-related programmes. We are fully aware of the unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence and the widespread violence against women and children. The SANDF supports all efforts by institutions and citizens aimed at addressing this national crisis.

