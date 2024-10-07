Police on manhunt for Qumbu killers

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene strongly condemns the senseless and a brutal ambush of community patrollers, where six people were fatally shot, and four were injured at the Lugongozo Junior Secondary School in Tina Falls near Qumbu last night.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 6 October 2024 around 22:45, a group of at least eight (08) men, who were armed with rifles and handguns opened fire to a group of community patrollers. Six people succumbed to their injuries, and four victims were rushed to the nearest hospital. It is said that the patrollers were at a local school, and were preparing for their evening patrols when they were attacked. The suspects (unknown) are still at large, and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist our investigating team to contact a team leader on 082 301 7762. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said, “We have mobilised maximum resources, and we are concerned that those who are working and assisting the police are being targeted and attacked. We will do our best to ensure that those who were behind this mass shooting are apprehended. As the Service, we condemn this incident, and we also extend our condolences to the families of the deceased persons. We would also like to wish those who are injured a speedy recovery, concluded Lt Gen Mene.



Enquiries:

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli

Cell: 082 779 7279

