The Vistria Group Expands Sustainable Real Estate Strategy Through Measurabl’s Platform

Maureen Waters, President at Measurabl

We are proud to partner with Vistria’s real estate strategy, which is fully committed to integrating sustainability at the core of its investing.” — Maureen Waters, President at Measurabl

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl’s new sustainability platform will support The Vistria Group’s data analytics and strategic decision-making for investments in sustainable, climate-resilient affordable housing.

The Vistria Group’s real estate strategy, which is focused on the preservation, improvement, and production of affordable and workforce housing across the United States, has selected Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG technology for real estate, to advance its sustainability initiatives.

Vistria’s real estate strategy launched in 2023 with a focus on combining sustainability and affordability from its inception. Vistria manages a real estate portfolio valued at over $1.5B with 9 assets. In total, The Vistria Group boasts $12.9B in assets under management (AUM) and is a leader in impact investing. The Vistria Group’s guiding philosophy is to seek investments that deliver significant financial returns combined with positive social change for communities across America.

“We seek to make the communities we invest in more affordable, healthy, and climate-resilient. This approach is beneficial for the families who call our communities home, our investors, and ultimately the planet,” said Lisa Davis, Partner, Real Estate and Head of Asset Management at The Vistria Group. “As we take the next step of our sustainability journey, we are excited to use Measurabl's market-leading new platform to provide us with the strong measurement capabilities that are essential to progress.”

The Vistria Group’s real estate strategy has adopted Measurabl’s new Navigate platform – the latest generation of Measurabl technology, which serves 1,000 customers in 93 countries with 18B square feet of real estate around the globe.

Navigate is a comprehensive toolset that guides real estate owners, operators, and investors toward achieving sustainability goals by streamlining data management, generating actionable insights, and ensuring compliance with global reporting frameworks. It helps users improve ROI and NOI through decarbonization planning and seamless integration of sustainability data across large portfolios.

Navigate includes the Decarb and Disclosure modules, which are particularly relevant to The Vistria Group’s goals. Decarb helps users evaluate and implement decarbonization strategies by optimising investment planning and assessing carbon reduction potential. This module will support The Vistria Group in aligning with carbon reduction targets.

Navigate’s Disclosure module simplifies the reporting process for global frameworks, such as GRESB submissions and regulations such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and UK Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR). This module ensures effortless reporting and transparency, enhancing The Vistria Group’s ability to meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations.

“We are proud to partner with Vistria’s real estate strategy, which is fully committed to integrating sustainability at the core of its investing. Not only this, but its focus on social equity is a critical part of solving the climate crisis,” said Maureen Waters, Measurabl’s President. “Measurabl’s new platform provides the necessary tools for users to make data-driven decisions that not only improve asset performance, but also drive positive environmental and social outcomes.”

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world's most widely adopted ESG data platform, empowering over 1,000 customers in 93 countries to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 18 billion square feet of real estate. Measurabl helps organisations enhance ESG performance, mitigate climate risks, and capitalise on sustainable finance opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.measurabl.com/.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like real estate, healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With over $12.9 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit https://vistria.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.