HVDC Capacitor Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

HVDC Capacitor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hvdc capacitor market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hvdc capacitor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.79 billion in 2023 to $5.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy efficiency regulations, demand from utility and industrial sectors, government initiatives and investments, interconnection of grids, urbanization and electricity demand.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global HVDC Capacitor Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hvdc capacitor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of hvdc transmission systems, renewable energy growth, grid modernization initiatives, increasing urbanization and electricity demand, innovation in capacitor design.

Growth Driver Of The HVDC Capacitor Market

Increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is significantly contributing to the growth of the HVDC Capacitor market. Renewable energy refers to the energy that comes from natural sources that replenish themselves more quickly than they are used up. The integration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, into the power grid requires HVDC transmission systems, that reduces transmission loss by 30-50% compared to AC overhead lines, making them an attractive option for long-distance power transmission.

Which Market Players Are Steering The HVDC Capacitor Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Hitachi Energy Ltd., General Electric Company, TDK Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Kyocera Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., General Atomics, Lifasa – International Capacitors S.A, ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH, Siemens AG, Maxwell Technologies Inc., Samwha Capacitor Group, Shanghai Siyuan Electric Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huizhong Industrial Trading Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., RTDS Technologies Inc., API Capacitors, Illinois Capacitor Inc., Aerovox Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co.Ltd., Nichicon Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., AVX Corporation, HVP High Voltage Products GmbH, ZEZ SILKO Czech Republic, KEMET Corporation, Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence HVDC Capacitor Market Size?

Major companies collaborate and get into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global HVDC Capacitor Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Plastic Film Capacitor, Ceramic Capacitor, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor, Tantalum Wet Capacitor, Other Product Types

2) By Installation Type: Open Rack Capacitor Banks, Enclosed Rack Capacitor Banks, Pole-Mounted Capacitor Banks

3) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Energy and Power, Defense, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The HVDC Capacitor Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

HVDC Capacitor Market Definition

High voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors refer to passive electronic components used in high voltage applications to store charge and energy. It is used to provide simple and reliable reactive power to improve system performance, quality, and efficiency.

HVDC Capacitor Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hvdc capacitor market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The HVDC Capacitor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hvdc capacitor market size, hvdc capacitor market drivers and trends and hvdc capacitor market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

