Climate-smart coffee production in the East African Community and export opportunities to the EU

This report discusses the benefits of climate-smart agriculture (CSA) for coffee cultivation in the East African Community. CSA practices can increase yields, enable export business to markets like the EU that have extensive certification requirements, and address climate risks.

