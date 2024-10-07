CORONA SUNSETS FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR RETURNS TO CAPE TOWN AS THE ULTIMATE NATURE, MUSIC AND LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCE.

With two events: the music & lifestyle festival on the 2nd of November 2024, and a new innovative “unwind experience” on the 3rd of November 2024.

The setting is one of the most unique on the world tour and really allows festival goers to relax and unwind outdoors, in nature. Festival goers will be treated to a range of workshops & experiences.” — Melanie Nicholson, Head of Brand

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour returns to Cape Town, South Africa, in November, once again joining other iconic sunset destinations in hosting the global music and lifestyle tour.On November 2nd, festivalgoers will be able to experience the best of global electronic dance music and outdoor lifestyle activities at The Glen Country Club on Cape Town’s famed Clifton coastline. Corona Unwind, meanwhile, will take place in Camps Bay the following day, on November 3rd, offering guests a comprehensive, day-long program designed to rejuvenate body, mind & spirit.“We are thrilled to be able to bring the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour back to Cape Town this year. The setting is one of the most unique on the world tour and really allows festival goers to relax and unwind outdoors, in nature. While watching a line-up of amazing artists along with an incredible sunset, festival goers will also be treated to a range of workshops & experiences, captivating films, art exhibitions and enlightening talks. It’s all about curating the very best of lifestyle experiences and entertainment and showcasing it in the beauty of nature”, said Melanie Nicholson, Head of Brand, Corona South Africa.Festivalgoers can expect to enter the festival grounds past a new sculpture to be unveiled by internationally renowned, South African sculptor, Daniel Popper. Especially commissioned by Corona for the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, Popper is celebrated for his massive public sculptures that evokes a sense of harmony and unity between humanity and the natural world.Headlining Local and International ActsThe music line-up for the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour has also been announced with South African stars the Scorpion Kings, Sun-El Musician and Bongeziwe Mabandla, and international artists MoBlack, Nightmares on Wax and Tsha, headlining the festival.Considered a pioneering powerhouse of South African dance music, the Scorpion Kings are the irrepressible duo of DJs Maphorisa and Kabza De Small (and who recently toured London and New York where they played Central Park) and bring their Amapiano sounds to the Sunsets Festival World Tour’s spectacular Mandala Stage.Legendary Ibiza-based, UK DJ Nightmares on Wax (aka George Evelyn) brings his trip hop & chill wave sounds to Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, Cape Town, for the first time, along with other international artists including Italian DJ/producer, MoBlack, whose latest release, “Yamore”, with Malian legend, Salif Keita, is a current global hit with over 30 millions streams and a position on the Shazam Global Top 10.Corona Sunsets UnwindBuilding on the magic of the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, the Corona Sunsets Unwind experience is a new innovative event. It will take place at The Lawns in Camps Bay on November 3rd. Offering guests a profound opportunity to fully immerse themselves in nature, detach from external distractions, and reconnect with their inner selves, a full-day program of activities includes yoga, silent disco, cold plunge, farm-to-table lunch and a sound journey.All ticketing information for both the Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour and Corona Sunsets Unwind is available on corona.howler.co.za.#ThisIsLiving #CoronaSunsetsT&C’s Apply. Not for persons under the age of 18.Full Artist Line-Up:• Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small)• Sun El Musician• MoBlack• Bongeziwe Mabandla• Nightmares on Wax (International)• Tsha (international)• Moblack (International)• Bantwanas• DWSON• Abby Nurock• RozMore Than Music offering:• Body Art• Daniel Popper art• Drum Circle• Flower Crown Making• Sunbrew Bar• Food Garden• Pangeaseed Live Art Mural• Sound Journey• Massages• Veld & Sea Food Experience• We Are Oceans CinemaCorona Sunsets Unwind Schedule:• 10:00 - Nature walk, meditation & guided breath work (limited space available). Be in nature, out of your mind and into your body.• 10:30 - Yoga flow (limited space available). Move your body, connect to breath.• 10:30 - 16:30 - Cinema (Blue Carbon film featuring Jayda G, Litterboom Project, Corona Studio).• 11:30 - Sound journey - Disconnect from external, reconnect to your softer self.• 12:00 - 15:00 Cold plunge - Challenge your mind, revive your soul.• 12:30 - Farm-to-fork lunch.• 15:30 - Silent disco (limited space available).• 17:45 - Sunset closing ceremonyENDS

