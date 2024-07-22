SASO’S MARQUEE ROCKS THE DURBAN JULY
Stella Artois and SASO raise the stakes at the SASO Brunch Marquee: unveiling a new era in luxury at the Hollywoodbets Durban JulyJOHANNESBURG , July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saso's Brunch Marquee made a spectacular debut at the Hollywoodbets Durban July on the weekend. Set at the winning post, the event seamlessly fused glamour, fashion, gourmet cuisine, music, and horse racing into an unforgettable Durban July experience.
Guests pulled out all the stops for the event, transforming the marquee into a runway of high fashion with vibrant colours and elegant attire that balanced comfort, opulence, personal style, and sophistication. Among the standout attendees were designers Laduma Ngxokolo , Mzukisi Mbane, actress and musician Nirvana Nokwe, and social media sensation Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi turned heads.
In partnership with Stella Artois, the marquee featured exclusive fashion shows highlighting the latest trends, while renowned DJs Major League, Sjava, PH, DJ Le Soul, kept the energy high throughout the day with live performances.
Drawing inspiration from the iconic Roc Nation aesthetic, the decor created a glamorous atmosphere perfect for networking with industry professionals and spotting celebrity sightings. Gourmet culinary creations delighted the most discerning of palates. Strategically positioned at the winning post, the marquee offered prime viewing of the Durban July's thrilling conclusion, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the excitement of the horse racing festivities.
“It has been an absolute thrill to partner with Stella Artois on our debut Durban July marquee brunch,” said host, hip-hop star Lusaso ‘Saso’ Ngcobo. “Stella brings both an immense legacy and a contemporary sensibility which truly helped elevate the event into a premium lifestyle-entertainment experience.”
Hosted by radio & TV presenter, Minnie Ntuli, Saso's Brunch Marquee delivered a thoroughly modern take on the lifestyle event experience, ensuring this year's Durban July was the most talked-about yet. The marquee created a unique space where fashion, music, culinary arts, and sport converged in perfect harmony and style.
“Saso's Brunch Marquee treated guests to an indulgent, immersive experience from start to finish,” said Estee Burger, Marketing Manager, Stella Artois South Africa. “We are delighted to have brought people together for meaningful connections over a well-crafted beer at an event filled with unforgettable moments. It really was a Durban July worth waiting for.”
ENDS
Wongie Mafilika
Celebrity Services Africa
email us here