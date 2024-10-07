Healthcare Quality Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Quality Management Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare quality management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.03 billion in 2023 to $4.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patient engagement and satisfaction, quality improvement initiatives, rising healthcare costs, patient-centric care, value-based care initiatives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Healthcare Quality Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The healthcare quality management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emphasis on patient outcomes, regulatory requirements, data-driven decision making, rising healthcare costs, patient engagement and experience.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Healthcare Quality Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8449&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Quality Management Market

The rise in healthcare costs is expected to propel the healthcare quality management market going forward. Healthcare costs refer to the total expenditures incurred in the provision of medical services, treatment, and healthcare-related goods. Healthcare quality management plays a pivotal role in addressing and managing healthcare costs by optimizing clinical processes, enhancing patient outcomes, and promoting efficient resource utilization. Through systematic quality improvement initiatives, healthcare organizations can identify areas for cost-effective care delivery, streamline operational workflows, and reduce the occurrence of medical errors. Improved patient safety, adherence to evidence-based practices, and effective utilization of healthcare technologies contribute to minimizing unnecessary expenses associated with preventable complications.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-quality-management-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Healthcare Quality Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Altegra Health Inc., Dolbey Systems Inc., Enli Health Intelligence, CitiusTech Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Quantros Inc., Verscend Technologies Inc., Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health), Medisolv Inc., Premier Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Conduent Inc., Dimensional Insight Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare, The Advisory Board Company, 3M Company, Wolters Kluwer Health, Health Catalyst, Press Ganey Associates, Persivia Inc., Meditab Software Inc., Atos SE, The Craneware Group, Streamline Health Solutions Inc., HealthStream Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Healthcare Quality Management Market Size?

Major companies collaborate and get into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Segmented?

1) By Software Type: Business Intelligence And Analytics Solutions, Physician Quality Reporting Solutions, Clinical Risk Management Solutions, Provider Performance Improvement Solutions

2) By Mode Of Delivery: Web And Cloud Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions

3) By Application: Data Management, Risk Management

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Payer, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Healthcare Quality Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Healthcare Quality Management Market Definition

Healthcare quality management is the process of administration of system designs, rules, and procedures that optimize patient care and outcomes while minimizing, if not eliminating patient harm.

Healthcare Quality Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global healthcare quality management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Healthcare Quality Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare quality management market size, healthcare quality management market drivers and trends and healthcare quality management market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Software As A Service Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-software-as-a-service-global-market-report

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-global-market-report

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.