UNITAR and FAO Launch 3rd Edition of Trade and Food Security Programme for NENA Region

Previous versions of this UNITAR-FAO joint course were well received, with the most recent version offered in 2023. Participants stated that they found the methodology effective for learning, appreciating the well-planned, easy-to-follow approach and peer learning opportunities. Mentors encouraged active participation and interaction, creating a positive atmosphere. Overall, participants found the course relevant to their jobs, intended to apply their learning, and would recommend it to colleagues as a valuable experience.

This course served as a methodology and road map for everyone who wants to assess the situation in their country and solve the accumulated problems in most Arab countries.” – Ibrahim

You will see me apply the knowledge of this course in my day-to-day work, as well as sharing them with my colleagues for better work.” – Mariam.

This will support my professional capabilities, especially in my position as head of department in the Ministry of Agriculture and as a specialist in agricultural economics. The economic situation has recently known instability in food prices, which requires us to take urgent measures, and therefore this course enhanced our awareness of multiple concepts related to the means and measures that can mitigate the impact of market changes and scarcity of foodstuffs.” – Said.

