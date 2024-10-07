Healthcare Facility Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Facility Management Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

It will grow to $337.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare facility management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $195.95 billion in 2023 to $217.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for healthcare services, stringent regulatory compliance, outsourcing of non-core functions, energy efficiency initiatives, aging healthcare infrastructure, increased complexity of healthcare facilities, globalization of healthcare services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Healthcare Facility Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The healthcare facility management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $337.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of telemedicine, growing trend of outpatient care centers, enhanced focus on cybersecurity, personalized and precision medicine, population health management initiatives, resilience and disaster recovery planning.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Healthcare Facility Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7903&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Facility Management Market

The growing number of patients and Increasing healthcare spending by the private and public participants in healthcare systems are driving the healthcare facility management market's growth. The government and private healthcare spending in various countries support the growth of healthcare systems by providing better service to patients. That leads to the increased adoption of healthcare facility management in the healthcare system.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-facility-management-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Healthcare Facility Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ABM Industries Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle IP Inc., Medxcel Facility Management LLC, Mitie Group plc, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group plc, Ecolab Inc., Sodexo SVC India Pvt. Ltd., OCS Group Limited., Serco Group plc, Vanguard Resources Inc., Arora Holdings Limited., Cushman & Wakefield, CBRE Group Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Crothall Healthcare, C&W Facility Services Inc., AM Facilities Management Service Ltd., Aramark Healthcare Support Services LLC, Emcor Facilities Services Inc., Epic Facilities Management, G4S Health Services Limited, Sodexo Healthcare, Stericycle Inc., Vitas Healthcare, WellSky, Yardi Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Healthcare Facility Management Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative solutions, such as practice management software, for primary care clinics to gain a competitive advantage and increase revenue. Practice management software for primary care clinics refers to specialized software applications designed to streamline and optimize the administrative and operational tasks within a primary care clinic or medical practice.

How Is The Global Healthcare Facility Management Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Hard Services, Soft Services, Other Services

2) By Service Type: Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Environmental Management

3) By Business Model: Outsourced, In-House

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Long-Term Healthcare Facilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Healthcare Facility Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Healthcare Facility Management Market Definition

Healthcare facility management is the maintenance and oversight of a healthcare facility's development, maintenance, security, and operations, ensuring a safe and reliable care environment for patients in the healthcare industry. Healthcare facility management is used by the healthcare industry to facilitate services through the supervision of the maintenance, operations, and overall security of healthcare facilities.

Healthcare Facility Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global healthcare facility management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Healthcare Facility Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare facility management market size, healthcare facility management market drivers and trends, healthcare facility management market major players and healthcare facility management market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Workforce Management System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-workforce-management-system-global-market-report

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-global-market-report

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.