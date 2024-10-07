85% of global innovators using GenAI for research and learning

Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

New study from Wazoku and King’s Business School reveals extent that AI is supporting and powering innovation and new ideas

There is rich potential with GenAI. A note of caution, though – it is best used to generate interest, not solutions” — Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) are increasingly being used to drive global innovation, according to a new study by innovation scale-up Wazoku and researchers at King’s Business School.Almost half (46%) of the Wazoku Crowd 700,000-strong network of problem solvers said they had used GenAI to work on innovative ideas over the past 12 months, according to the new report ‘ Usage of AI Tools in Crowdsourcing Challenges ’.Almost one-quarter (22%) of respondents use GenAI or LLM tools including ChatGPT and Anthropic Claude to work on at least half of their idea submissions, with 8% using it for every single one. Of those respondents using GenAI, 47% are doing so to actually generate ideas.The Wazoku Crowd comprises scientists, pharmacists, engineers, PhD students, CEOs, start-ups, and business leaders. Its collective intelligence is used to solve ‘challenges’, a request for ideas submitted by enterprises including AstraZeneca, NASA, HSBC and many more. It has a success rate of more than 80%."There's an incredible amount of hype with GenAI, but alongside that there is enormous curiosity," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “Getting immersed in something and being curious is an innovator's dream, so there is rich potential with GenAI. A note of caution, though – it is best used to generate interest, not solutions. Human ingenuity and creativity are still best, although using GenAI can undoubtedly make that process more effective."The most common use of GenAI was in research and learning, with 85% of respondents using it for that. Around one-third of the Wazoku Crowd used GenAI for report structuring, writing, and data analysis and insight.In partnership with Oguz A. Acar, Professor of Marketing and Innovation at King's Business School , King's College London, Wazoku surveyed members of the Wazoku Crowd to see how they were using AI or LLM tools, what they were using them for, and how it may have impacted their problem-solving ability.Professor Acar felt that the research was a significant first step toward understanding AI's value and limitations in solving complex innovation challenges:“Everyone's trying to figure out what AI can and can't do, and this survey is a step forward in understanding that. It reveals that some crowd members view GenAI as a valuable ally, using it to research, create, and communicate more effectively. While perhaps it's no surprise that those open to innovation are curious about new tools, the survey also shows mixed opinions. Most people haven't used GenAI tools yet, highlighting that we're only beginning to uncover AI's potential in innovative problem-solving.”Wazoku works with customers, including Sanofi, A2A, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and many global enterprise businesses, government departments and not-for-profits, to crowdsource ideas and innovation. Wazoku’s Innovation Ecosystem Platform supports their Total Innovation approach to Market Intelligence & Scouting, Innovation Management and Start-up & Partner Ecosystem Management, enabling organisations to crowdsource, capture, and manage ideas, whether from their own networks (such as employees, customers, partners) or via the Wazoku Crowd.The company recently launched its own conversational AI to aid innovation. Jen AI is a digital innovation assistant with access to Wazoku’s connected innovation management suite, which accelerates decision-making around innovation and enhances productivity to deliver consistent, scalable results."The solutions to the world's problems are complex, and the support of AI brings vast benefits in terms of efficiency, creativity, and insight generation,” continued Simon Hill. “Jen AI helps simplify this complexity even further and is seen by users as an increasingly vital tool for connection innovative thinking.”-ends-For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com To read the full report about AI usage in online crowdsourcing challenges, visit https://www.wazoku.com/resource-center/wazoku-crowd-use-of-ai/ For more information about King’s College London and the King’s Business School, visit https://www.kcl.ac.uk/ PR Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.