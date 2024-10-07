In-Memory Computing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

In-Memory Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in-memory computing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.89 billion in 2023 to $27.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data volumes, increased demand for real-time insights, digital transformation initiatives, explosion of big data, cybersecurity needs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global In-Memory Computing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The in-memory computing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $61.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to accelerated digital transformation, expansion of cloud-based solutions, greater emphasis on real-time decision support, financial sector applications, database performance optimization.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8273&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The In-Memory Computing Market

An increase in data volumes across industries is expected to propel the growth of the in-memory computing market going forward. The rise in data volumes, the migration of data to a cloud-based solution, and the growing number of IT users have increased data volume creation. With more employees likely to be hired during a period of economic growth, it necessitates more software subscriptions that result in adding more data. This growing demand for data has increased the demand for and use of in-memory computing, which enables data to be stored in RAM across a cluster of computers and processed in parallel under an easy process with a shorter duration.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-memory-computing-global-market-report

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The In-Memory Computing Market Share?

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, Gridgrain Systems Inc., Altibase Corporation, Hazelcast Inc., Gigaspaces Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., Exasol AG, Red Hat Inc., Aerospike Inc., Couchbase Inc., McObject LLC, Teradata Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., MongoDB Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alachisoft, ArangoDB GmbH, Couchbase Inc., Redis Labs Inc., VoltDB Inc., Kognitio Ltd., MicroStrategy Inc., Actian Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In In-Memory Computing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the in-memory computing market are launching unique products as a new 64-core mixed-signal in-memory computing chip to sustain their position in the market. The 64-core mixed-signal in-memory computing chip is a chip based on phase-change memory devices that could better support the computations of deep neural networks.

How Is The Global In-Memory Computing Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

3) By Organization: Large, SME's

4) By Application: Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Sentiment Analysis, Geospatial/GIS Processing, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Analysis, Supply Chain Management

5) By End Users: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defence, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others End users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The In-Memory Computing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

In-Memory Computing Market Definition

The in-memory computing refers to a technique for performing all computer calculations in computer memory (i.e., in RAM) rather than in complex relational databases that run on relatively slow disc drives. The primary objective of in-memory computing is to assist business customers in rapidly detecting patterns, analyzing massive data volumes, and performing operations.

In-Memory Computing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global in-memory computing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The In-Memory Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on in-memory computing market size, in-memory computing market drivers and trends, in-memory computing market major players and in-memory computing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

