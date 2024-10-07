NEBRASKA, October 7 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Directs Flags be Flown at Half-Staff Honoring Victims of Terror Attack on Israel

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Monday, October 7 to honor the victims of the terror attack on Israel. Tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the attack which killed 1,200 men, women and children. More than 250 were taken hostage and of those, over 100 are still missing, including four Americans. Flags should be flown from sunrise to sunset.

The directive to lower flags is the latest action by Gov. Pillen in recognition and remembrance of last year’s orchestrated attack on Israel by Hamas. The State Capitol will be illuminated in blue tomorrow evening – symbolizing Nebraska’s ongoing support of Israel. Additionally, the Governor will meet with representatives from Nebraska’s Jewish community, as they gather to commemorate the terror attack. The Governor will also issue a proclamation marking the anniversary and reiterating Nebraska’s unwavering support for Israel, and its condemnation of antisemitism and terrorism.

Last week, Gov. Pillen issued the following statement: “Israel remains the target of state-sponsored terrorism. This is a dangerous and devastating situation, not only for those living in Israel, but also the Jewish communities here in Nebraska. We must stand up to antisemitism and discrimination in every form. Lighting the Capitol is a visual representation of that commitment.”