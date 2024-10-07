Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment welcomes SA Agulhas II as she returns from Gough Island, 7 Oct

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will welcome the S.A. Agulhas II as she returns from the Gough Island 2024 Relief Voyage on Monday, 7th of October 2024.

Gough Island is a volcanic island rising from the South Atlantic Ocean to a height of over 900 meters above sea level with an area of 91 km.² The island hosts the South African weather observation station, which is one of three extremely important weather stations globally. The station assists with data collection, scientific research, monitoring of climate change impacts and fluctuations and monitoring the impact of severe weather events on the South African coastline.

Members of the media are invited to join the welcome ceremony as follows:

Date: 07 October 2024

Time: 11:00

Venue: East Pier Shed, 2 East Pier Road, V&A Waterfront

To RSVP, please contact: Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400 / mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 6118 197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za