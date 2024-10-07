PHILIPPINES, October 7 - Press Release

October 7, 2024 Senator Pia Cayetano Files Candidacy, Reaffirms Commitment to Women and Children Senator Pia S. Cayetano formalized her reelection bid on Sunday (October 6, 2024), after a bike ride with around 150 bikers. Also joining the Senator was her youngest son, Lucas. When asked why she decided to ride her bike, the Senator explained it was symbolic of her "lakas ng atleta at puso ng ina". Apart from this, Cayetano also shared, "gamit ang karanasan bilang abogada at mambabatas, mabibigyang boses ang iba't ibang sektor ng lipunan." Back in 2019, Senator Cayetano, wearing a skort (skirt slash shorts), also biked to file her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Office in Intramuros. She explained that it was a nod to women who play different roles in today's society and as part of her advocacy for sustainable transportation. While the Senator currently chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon and Energy Committees, Senator Cayetano remains steadfast in her commitment to protecting and uplifting the welfare and rights of both women and children. She authored landmark legislations such as the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012, which was pivotal in providing access to contraception, information on family planning, and reproductive healthcare, and the Expanded Maternity Leave Act, which grants all covered females 105 days of paid maternity leave, plus an additional 15 days for solo parents. Her legislative efforts have always been deeply rooted in her personal experiences as a mother and a woman in the workforce. Throughout her career, Senator Cayetano has also championed legislation recognizing mothers as primary care providers and addressing the often-overlooked issue of unpaid work done by women in the household. She has been instrumental in passing laws such as the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act, which supports mothers in balancing their professional and familial responsibilities. The Senator explained that as a mother, she can better relate to their challenges and their importance to the well-being of their families and the community. She credits this as a motivation and inspiration for her work. Senator Cayetano has also been at the forefront of initiatives to protect children and ensure their growth and development from an early age. She has pushed for stricter regulations on addictive tobacco and vape products to safeguard young people's health and also put focus on early childhood education. Senator Cayetano expounded, "In my two decades as a public servant, I have advocated for different causes including women's and children's rights, health, and education. As a mother, a woman, a lawyer, an athlete — my vast experience allowed me to have a wider perspective, and become a voice for different sectors." Outside her legislative work, Senator Cayetano continues her advocacy through Pinay In Action (PIA), which she founded even before entering politics. PIA conducts seminars for mothers and healthcare workers, organizes grassroots sports clinics and tournaments, and supports children with special needs. As she seeks re-election, Senator Cayetano reaffirms her dedication to creating a better future for Filipino families, especially women and children. "Every piece of legislation, every program we implement, is a step towards a more equitable and nurturing society for our women and children," she concluded. Senator Cayetano's track record spans two decades of public service, during which she has been at the forefront of passing landmark laws in healthcare, education, and economic growth. With her re-election bid, she aims to continue pushing for sustainable development, improved healthcare access, quality education, and policies that empower women and protect children. Senador Pia Cayetano naghain ng kandidatura, ipinahayag ang panata sa kababaihan at kabataan Pormal nang naghain si Senadora Pia S. Cayetano ng kanyang Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for reelection noong Linggo (Oktubre 6, 2024) matapos magbisikleta kasama ang may 150 siklista. Kasama rin ng Senadora ang kanyang bunsong anak na si Lucas. Nang tanungin kung bakit niya piniling magbisikleta, ipinaliwanag ng Senadora na ito ay simbolo ng kanyang "lakas ng atleta at puso ng ina." Ibinahagi rin ni Cayetano na "gamit ang karanasan bilang abogada at mambabatas, mabibigyang boses ang iba't ibang sektor ng lipunan." Noong 2019, si Senadora Cayetano, suot ang *skort* (skirt-shorts), ay nagbisikleta rin upang maghain ng kanyang COC sa Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Office sa Intramuros. Ipinaliwanag niya na ito ay pagkilala sa mga kababaihang gumaganap ng iba't ibang papel sa lipunan ngayon at bahagi ng kanyang adbokasiya para sa sustainable transportation. Sa kabila ng kanyang pamumuno sa Senate Blue Ribbon at Energy Committees, nananatiling matatag ang pangako ni Senadora Cayetano sa pagprotekta at pagpapaunlad ng kapakanan at karapatan ng mga kababaihan at kabataan. Siya ang may-akda ng mahahalagang batas tulad ng Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act ng 2012, na nagsulong sa pagbibigay ng access sa contraception, impormasyon tungkol sa family planning, at reproductive healthcare, at ang Expanded Maternity Leave Act, na nagbibigay ng 105 araw na paid maternity leave sa lahat ng kwalipikadong kababaihan, dagdag pa ang 15 draw para sa mga solo parent. Ang kanyang mga panukalang batas ay laging nakaugat sa kanyang personal na karanasan bilang ina at babae sa lipunan. ?Ipinaglaban din ni Senadora Cayetano ang mga batas na kumikilala sa mga ina bilang pangunahing tagapag-alaga at tumutugon sa kadalasang hindi napapansing isyu ng hindi bayad na trabaho ng kababaihan sa tahanan. Naging daan din siya sa pagpasa ng mga batas tulad ng Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act, na sumusuporta sa mga ina sa pagbabalanse ng kanilang mga propesyonal at pampamilyang responsibilidad. Ipinaliwanag ng Senadora na bilang isang ina, mas naiintindihan niya ang mga hamon at kahalagahan ng mga ina sa kapakanan ng kanilang mga pamilya at komunidad. Ito aniya ang nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa kanyang gawain bilang mambabatas. Nangunguna rin si Senadora Cayetano sa mga inisyatiba upang protektahan ang mga bata at tiyakin ang kanilang paglaki at pag-unlad mula sa murang edad. Isinusulong niya ang mas mahigpit na regulasyon ng mga addictive tobacco at vape products upang maprotektahan ang kalusugan ng mga kabataan, pati na ang pagbibigay tuon sa early childhood education. Ipinahayag ni Senadora Cayetano na "In my two decades as a public servant, I have advocated for different causes including women's and children's rights, health, and education. As a mother, a woman, a lawyer, an athlete — my vast experience allowed me to have a wider perspective, and become a voice for different sectors." Sa labas ng kanyang gawain sa lehislatura, ipinagpapatuloy ni Senadora Cayetano ang kanyang adbokasiya sa pamamagitan ng Pinay In Action (PIA), na kanyang itinatag bago pa man pumasok sa pulitika. Ang PIA ay nagsasagawa ng mga seminar para sa mga ina at healthcare workers, nag-oorganisa ng grassroots sports clinics at tournaments, at sumusuporta sa mga batang may special needs. Sa kanyang paghahangad na muling mahalal, muling pinagtibay ni Senadora Cayetano ang kanyang dedikasyon sa paglikha ng mas magandang kinabukasan para sa mga pamilyang Pilipino, lalo na para sa kababaihan at kabataan. "Every piece of legislation, every program we implement, is a step towards a more equitable and nurturing society for our women and children," pagtatapos niya. Umaabot sa halos dalawang dekada ang track record ni Senadora Cayetano sa serbisyo publiko, kung saan siya ay nanguna sa pagpasa ng mahahalagang batas sa larangan ng pangangalagang pangkalusugan, edukasyon, at pag-unlad ng ekonomiya. Sa kanyang muling pagtakbo sa darating na halalan, layunin niyang ipagpatuloy ang pagsusulong ng sustainable na pag-unlad, pinabuting access sa healthcare, dekalidad na edukasyon, at mga patakarang sumusuporta sa kababaihan at nangangalaga sa kabataan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.