At the Direction of FEMA Administrator Criswell, U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Firefighters in Support of Hurricane Helene Response

Local firefighters and first responders face the dual burden of operational response and personal recovery for Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON -- At the direction of FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to support the whole of government response, U.S. Fire Administrator, Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, met with firefighters and emergency response teams last week in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee to discuss ongoing recovery efforts and assess their urgent needs. Today, the Fire Administrator met with fire chiefs in Augusta, Georgia to visit the Emergency Operation Center and fire stations, survey devastation, and work with the fire chief in a food and water distribution line.

“I had the opportunity to visit multiple active scenes across the impact zones and talk with the responders.” said Fire Administrator Moore-Merrell. “As you look into their eyes, it is completely evident that they are mission-driven and passionate about what must be done. Every block is searched not once, not twice but often three times as these rescuers dig down through debris. For each person, they’re not just here to help a community, it is personal. Seeing so much destruction on this large scale in their own communities means that they are rescuing or helping people to recover that they might know. These are their neighbors, friends and even family members.”

Throughout this multi-state visit over several days, the Fire Administrator supported ongoing efforts by FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) to expedite the deployment of additional resources, personnel and equipment to the hardest-hit areas. The Fire Administrator pledged continued support and coordination with state and local governments to ensure first responders can conti­­nue to serve their communities effectively in the weeks and months to come.

During the visit to South Carolina, the Fire Administrator met with a family of a fallen firefighter killed at the beginning of the storm and expressed the federal family’s gratitude and continued support.

In North Carolina, the Fire Administrator visited Asheville Fire Department Station 13, Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Department, Garran Creek Fire Rescue, and Fairview Volunteer Fire Department. FEMA Incident Management Teams were complemented by local firefighters at every stop. One of the most valued assets on any team were the peer counselors and clinicians. Going forward, USFA will prioritize mental health resources for all Helene responders.

The visit to Kingsport and Johnson City EOC and to the town Erwin, Tennessee displayed the need for multifaceted search techniques involving firefighters, K-9, LEOs, heavy equipment operators, and structural engineers was widespread. The coordination among federal Urban Search & Rescue, local responders, and state teams was seamless.

On her visit to Shreveport, Louisiana, she met with firefighters from San Diego Fire Department and Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 8

who were injured in a traffic accident on their way to help Hurricane Helene survivors.

For more information on the U.S. Fire Administration, visit U.S. Fire Administration (fema.gov).

Asheville, N.C. - (Oct. 4, 2024) - U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell meets firefighters at fire departments across Buncombe County, North Carolina, on Friday, October 4, 2024.