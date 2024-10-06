Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparedness Efforts for Tropical Storm Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on preparedness efforts for Tropical Storm Milton.

As of 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Milton is located about 860 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained wind gusts near 60 mph. Milton is forecast to move across the Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of Florida by midweek.

Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-215, amending EO 24-214 and declaring a state of emergency for 51 counties.

To learn more about navigating hurricane season, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

State Preparedness Efforts

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 since Tuesday, September 24, for Hurricane Helene, and is at a Level 1 for Tropical Storm Milton as of today, October 6, leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

The Florida Department of Veteran's Affairs (FDVA) storm preparations are underway at all State Veterans' Nursing Homes in anticipation of Tropical Storm Milton's landfall.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is performing maintenance on all equipment deployed during Hurricane Helene to ensure it is ready for use in Tropical Storm Milton.

is performing maintenance on all equipment deployed during Hurricane Helene to ensure it is ready for use in Tropical Storm Milton. FDLE Regional Operations Centers in Tampa and Fort Myers are establishing their Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams (RLECT).

FDLE agents working Operation Blue Ridge are demobilizing to respond to Tropical Storm Milton. Maintenance is being conducted on equipment returning from North Carolina.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and remain flexible based on the storm’s projected path.

FWC officers are ready to deploy and respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as: Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side-by-sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams will serve as reconnaissance units for the state and report on damage after the storm has made landfall.

FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed.

Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) deployed over 200 emergency response vehicles on the I4 Corridor in preparation for the storm.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS). Health care providers in the have been requested to provide information on census, available beds, evacuation status, accepting evacuees and generator needs from counties declared under EO-24-114. This information allows AHCA to assist healthcare providers in transferring patients if needed and ensure that health care providers in impacted areas have the necessary resources and adequate power.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) is contacting all our Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates on their ongoing preparation efforts and gather the status of any unmet needs.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) will continue to host calls with APD leadership, regional and facilities to brief them on Tropical Storm Milton and provide updates on protective actions, the status of clients and residents, and anticipated unmet needs in potentially affected areas.

Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Tropical Storm Milton statewide preparedness efforts include clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU): Currently analyzing flooding vulnerabilities for major roadways and bridges. Inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate. Securing high mast lighting, maintenance yards, active construction projects, rest areas/welcome centers, service plazas, and weigh stations that had returned to normal since Hurricane Helene. Replenishing fuel reserves, checking generator readiness, and pre-positioning assets as appropriate. Completing repairs on malfunctioning vehicles and equipment in preparation for deployment. Initiated communication with modal partners – seaports, airports, railroads, transit, and spaceports. All partners are currently in monitoring posture. Staging ITS trailers, as well as drone teams and equipment are being prepped and ready to deploy as needed.

Tropical Storm Milton statewide preparedness efforts include clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU): FDOT has removed over 53,339 cubic yards of debris to date.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

FDOT is supporting our local communities with supplemental sand and debris removal from local roads on the barrier islands in Pinellas and Manatee counties.

At the direction of Gov. DeSantis, FDOT is coordinating debris removal assignments for the Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard, Florida Highway Patrol, amongst others, who have activated available state personnel and resources to clear and haul remaining debris.

In preparation for Tropical Storm Milton, FDOT’s out-of-state deployed resources have begun to transition back to Florida operations.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is coordinating with EPA’s Landfill Strike Teams to provide technical support and assistance for these sites. For counties and local governments in need of additional debris disposal locations, especially ahead of this new storm, DEP has approved all DDMS site requests.

Currently, 186 Disaster Debris Management Sites (DDMS) have been authorized to operate for Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene kicked up significant amounts of sediment and sand along the coastlines in and along its path. DEP is working with local governments to manage the excess sand and continue removal efforts.

For sand that has accumulated on private properties, residents should return it to the beach if it appears clean, smells fresh and is free of debris. If the sand contains debris, residents should contact their local government to find the nearest disposal site. DEP has worked with counties to establish temporary staging areas to properly screen the sand before it is returned to the beach.

DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.

Florida’s water management districts are engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state and are available to provide technical and other support, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. As part of standard operations, DEP and Florida’s water management districts continue to monitor water systems and river levels as the storm develops.

Currently, no Florida State Parks are closed because of this anticipated storm. For updates on state parks affected by Hurricane Helene or Tropical Storm Milton, please visit: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is staging high-water rescue vehicles in preparation for landfall.

FHP is prepared to deploy up to 120 Quick Response Force (QRF) Troopers to affected areas.

FHP is assisting with traffic control in St. Petersburg.

FHP air support and drone assets are staged and prepared to deploy when needed.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is actively monitoring Tropical Storm Milton and is working with school districts as they begin preparation efforts. The Department is also in close contact with districts that have been impacted by Hurricane Helene and will assist them with addressing critical needs ahead of the storm. Updates on school closures can be found at FLDOE.org/storminfo.

Resources for Employees, Businesses and Consumers

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is staging assets and personnel across 13 offices statewide and is prepared to surge resources to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene that receive a second impact from Tropical Storm Milton.

Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz.

FloridaCommerce activated the private sector hotline at (850) 815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

FloridaCommerce is hosting daily private sector coordination calls. Briefings will be provided by Emergency Support Functions and private sector partners. For call information email ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

VISIT FLORIDA Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia, Priceline and Booking.com will remain available to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

The Florida Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC) has pulled their Helene Mobile Assistance Centers from the field and will redeploy once storm conditions have passed.

