Shawn Cheshire Accomplishes an Astounding Feat

Shawn Cheshire takes a breather before completing Grand Canyon Feat. Shawn faces her next challenge.

Blind athlete conquers the Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Shawn Cheshire added another remarkable feat to her impressive list of accomplishments. Prompted by a mountaineer who stated: “Blind athletes will always be tourists because they need a guide, Shawn became the first blind person to hike across the Grand Canyon from the North Kaibab Rim to the South Kaibab Rim without a sighted guide. She completed the feat in 12 hours and 18 minutes at 1:30 PM yesterday.Shawn is a 49-year-old US Army Veteran and former Paramedic-EMT. She Sustained a traumatic brain injury that left her totally blind. Not to be deterred she has embraced life with vigor and determination, becoming a 13-time Paracycling US National Champion on both road and track. Shawn proudly represented the United States at the inaugural Invictus Games in London in 2014 and the 2016 Rio Paralympics. She is also a member of the US Army Women’s Hall of Fame.Since competing in Rio, Shawn has focused on breaking societal norms for the blind. Her record-breaking achievements speak volumes about her tenacity and spirit.In 2018, Shawn shattered the blind record for a double crossing of the Grand Canyon, completing the grueling 45-mile trek with a staggering 22,000 feet of elevation change in just 24 hours and 15 minutes—nearly four hours faster than the previous record. That impressive accomplishment was achieved with a guide in front of her and one behind her. Working without guides makes today’s accomplishment even more impressive.Yesterday’s hike across the Grand Canyon exemplifies her unwavering determination to defy expectations. Known as the strongest woman in the gym, she often runs marathons without preparation and excels in cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, and biathlon. A passionate golfer, Shawn embodies the spirit of resilience and is determined to prove that limitations exist only in the mind.Shawn’s journey serves as an inspiring reminder that with courage, determination, and an indomitable spirit, we can overcome any obstacle.Please look for a documentary about Shawn directed by Gina LeVay called: BLIND AF at a film festival near you.For more information on Shawn Cheshire please contact: Mike Mena] at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com.### END ###Follow Shawn’s journey .Website: https://www.shawncheshire.org/

