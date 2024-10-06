PHILIPPINES, October 6 - Press Release

October 6, 2024 Gatchalian seeks more efficiency in free wi-fi program rollout; wants public schools covered Senator Win Gatchalian bats for a more efficient roll-out of the government's free wi-fi program to ensure internet connectivity in the country's public places, including public schools. Gatchalian quizzed the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on the status of the program's implementation during the budget briefing of the department and its attached agencies. The DICT's initial target was to put up free wi-fi in 125,000 public places. To date, the free wi-fi program covers only 6,700 public places, which have approximately 13,000 access points. According to DICT Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy, rolling out the free wi-fi program by subscription in 125,000 public places may not be sustainable as it would require P58 billion a year. The DICT official explained that they are exploring more cost-efficient ways of rolling out the free wi-fi program. The department is exploring a possible collaboration with telecommunication companies where it will identify sites for the construction of new cell sites, especially among geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs). To encourage the construction of cell sites in these areas, the government will subsidize commercial losses by covering subscription fees, which will help telecommunications companies break even with their costs. For example, the government can distribute SIM cards and subsidize cellphone load for up to two years to ensure subscription. This will, in turn, help improve internet penetration nationwide as the country still needs to construct 60,000 cell sites nationwide. The DICT estimates that P5 billion is needed to roll out the first phase of its planned free wi-fi rollout, which will also target public schools and 300 barangays in GIDAs. The budgetary requirement, however, is not reflected in the National Expenditure Program (NEP), which was already submitted to Congress before negotiations started. Gatchalian assured DICT that he would support the agency in its proposal but sought more details, including timelines and targets. "Of course, we want to help roll out the free wi-fi program. I also chair the Basic Education Committee and one of the things that the committee and Secretary Sonny Angara are pushing very hard is education technology or edtech. And of course, the crucial element of edtech is connectivity," Gatchalian said. Gatchalian also filed the Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) which seeks to strengthen the use of information and communications technology for learning and mandates DepEd to streamline its workflows digitally. Gatchalian: Gawing mas epektibo ang libreng wi-fi program; saklawin lahat ang mga pampublikong paaralan Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na magkaroon ng mas epektibong pagpapatupad ng libreng wi-fi program ang gobyerno upang matiyak ang pagkakaroon ng internet connectivity sa lahat ng pampublikong lugar sa bansa, kabilang na ang mga pampublikong paaralan. Tinanong ni Gatchalian ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) ukol sa kalagayan ng pagpapatupad ng programa noong nagdaang budget briefing ng kagawaran at attached agencies nito. Ang unang target ng DICT ay maglagay ng libreng wi-fi sa 125,000 pampublikong lugar. Sa kasalukuyan, ang libreng wi-fi program ay sumasaklaw lamang sa 6,700 pampublikong lugar na may tinatayang 13,000 access points. Ayon kay DICT Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy, ang pagpapalawak ng libreng wi-fi program sa 125,000 pampublikong lugar sa pamamagitan ng subscription ay maaaring hindi sustainable dahil mangangailangan ito ng P58 bilyong pondo kada taon. Ipinaliwanag ng opisyal ng DICT na pinag-aaralan nila ngayon ang iba pang paraan upang maging cost-efficient ang pagpapatupad ng libreng wi-fi program. Tinitignan ng kagawaran ang posibleng kolaborasyon sa mga kumpanya ng telekomunikasyon sa pagtukoy ng mga lugar na pagtatayuan ng cell sites, lalo na sa mga geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas o GIDAs. Upang hikayatin ang pagtatayo ng cell sites sa mga lugar na ito, sasagutin ng gobyerno ang mga pagkalugi ng mga kumpanya sa pamamagitan ng pagsagot sa subscription fees, na makakatulong sa mga kumpanyang ito na mabawi ang kanilang mga gastos. Halimbawa, maaaring mamahagi ang gobyerno ng mga SIM card at sagutin ang cellphone load sa loob ng hanggang dalawang taon upang matiyak ang subscription. Sa ganitong paraan, mapapabuti ang internet penetration sa buong bansa lalo na't kailangan pang magtayo ng 60,000 cell sites sa buong Pilipinas. Tinataya ng DICT na P5 bilyon ang kakailanganin upang maipatupad ang unang yugto ng kanilang planong libreng wi-fi, na sasaklaw rin sa mga pampublikong paaralan at 300 na barangay sa GIDAs. Ang budgetary requirement na ito, gayunpaman, ay hindi nakapaloob sa National Expenditure Program (NEP) na naisumite na sa Kongreso bago pa magsimula ang mga negosasyon. Tiniyak ni Gatchalian sa DICT na susuportahan niya ang proposal ng ahensya ngunit humiling ng karagdagang detalye, kabilang na ang mga timeline at target. "Siyempre, gusto nating makatulong sa pagpapalawak ng libreng wi-fi program. Bilang chairman ng Basic Education Committee, isa sa mga pinupursige ng komite at ni DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara ay ang education technology o edtech. Alam naman natin na ang isang mahalagang bahagi ng edtech ay connectivity," sabi ni Gatchalian. Matatandaang naghain din si Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) na naglalayong palakasin ang paggamit ng information and communications technology sa pag-aaral at mag-aatas sa DepEd na gawing digital ang mga workflow.

