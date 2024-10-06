【Double celebrations】32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest culminates in splendor Chinese fireworks company brings championship home

MACAU, October 6 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR culminated in splendor tonight (6 October) with the prize-giving ceremony. Ten fireworks companies from around the globe painted mesmerizing fireworks across the canvas of Macao’s sky on five evenings in September and October. After the intense competition, Dancing Fireworks Company from China won the championship, followed by Pyro-Klass Fireworks Company from Russia and Marutamaya Ogatsu Fireworks Co, Ltd. from Japan as the winners of silver and bronze.

Fireworks brightens Macao’s golden calling card

The prize-giving ceremony took place right after the last two fireworks shows. Attending the ceremony together with other guests, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed in her remarks that the Contest is one of the SAR Government’s events held for the double celebrations this year. Ten pyrotechnic companies from Canada, Thailand, Russia, France, Spain, the Philippines, Mainland China, Italy, Japan and Portugal came all the way to Macao to present splendid extravaganzas of light and sound for residents and visitors on five evenings. Not just lighting up Macao’s night sky, they also brightened Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis. Senna Fernandes hopes that the Contest will create more wonderful and touching moments in the future, manifesting Macao’s diverse charm of “tourism + events” and enriching the city’s dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Parallel activities enliven double celebrations and foster nighttime economy

With the event spanning across the National Day holiday, many visitors were attracted to Macao for a memorable vacation with wonderful fireworks in celebration of both anniversaries. This year, the Office once again recommended five best vantage points to residents and visitors. Parallel activities subsidized and supported by MGTO further enlivened the city during the Contest. Held at the waterfront of Macao Science Center for the first time, the Fireworks Carnival attracted great crowds for spending, fireworks enjoyment and check-in on social media. The Carnival bustled with life and boosted the nighttime economy.

Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest welcome applications by end of October

To boost the public’s engagement with the Fireworks Contest, the Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest are held by MGTO as two supporting activities. The two contests are currently open for submission of entries until 31 October. For details, please visit the website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo.

Interactive game gives out attractive prizes

Residents and visitors were welcome to play an online interactive game featured by the Contest this year. By sharing fireworks photos or videos taken on site at the Contest, or completing the fireworks photo game, participants had the chance to win attractive prizes. As of 5 October, the game engaged nearly 230,000 participations by WeChat Users and is estimated to give out over 500 businesses’ special offers and gifts.

Interdepartmental and public-private collaboration

The supporting entities for the Contest this year included Macao Customs Service, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Public Security Police Force, Fire Services Bureau, Marine and Water Bureau, Transport Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority and Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. The Contest also featured six leading partners namely Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., Galaxy Entertainment Group, MGM, Sands China Ltd. and SJM Resorts, S.A.; TDM as the media partner and Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre as the venue partner.

Prestigious Contest radiates the glamour of “tourism + events”

Organized by MGTO since 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event of Macao. Over the years, top notch fireworks companies from around the world have joined the Contest to create wonderful shows that keep reaching a new pinnacle of excellence for audience’s enjoyment. In tandem with a growing diversity of parallel activities, the Contest attracts a great number of visiting spectators to Macao every year and radiates the destination appeal of “tourism + events”, brightening Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.