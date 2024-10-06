MEMORANDUM: EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-215 (Emergency Management -Amending Executive Order 24-214 – Tropical Storm Milton)

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Bryan Griffin, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Sunday, October 6, 2024

RE: Executive Order Number 24-215 (Emergency Management -Amending

Executive Order 24-214 – Tropical Storm Milton)

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-215, Emergency Management – Amending Executive Order 24-214– Tropical Storm Milton, increasing the number of counties in the state of Florida under a state of emergency to 51 ahead of the storm.

To read the full amended executive order, click here or read below:

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-215

(Emergency Management – Tropical Storm Milton)

WHEREAS, on October 5, 2024, I issued Executive Order 24-214, declaring a state of emergency for thirty-five counties across the State of Florida due to the dangers presented by Tropical Storm Milton; and

WHEREAS, on October 6, 2024, Tropical Storm Milton continues to strengthen, and is forecast to undergo significant to rapid intensification over the next seventy two hours as it moves eastward over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico; and

WHEREAS, the forecast indicates that Tropical Storm Milton will be at or near a

catastrophic major hurricane upon landfall along the Florida West Coast, accompanied by lifethreatening storm surge and severe wind gusts for the Florida Gulf Coast; and

WHEREAS, an amendment to Executive Order 24-214 is necessary because recovery efforts and those affected by this disaster require the continued support of the State of Florida; and

WHEREAS, as Governor of Florida, I am responsible to meet the dangers presented to the State of Florida and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1 (a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect:

Section 1. Section 1 of Executive Order 24-214 is amended to read as follows:

Because of the foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster, I declare that a state of emergency exists in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties.

Section 2. Except as amended herein, Executive Order 24-214 is ratified and reaffirmed.

Section 3. This Executive Order is effective immediately and shall expire upon the expiration of Executive Order 24-214.

