VISN 8 Facility Operational Status Updates – Tropical Storm Milton October 6, 2024 Confirmed VISN 8 Operational Status updates as of Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Note: Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled. Bay Pines VA Healthcare System C. W. “Bill” Young VAMC Campus Sunday, Oct. 6 – Emergency Department is CLOSED until further notice.

until further notice. Monday, Oct 7 – all outpatient appointments will be converted to virtual or will be rescheduled.

or will be rescheduled. Tuesday, Oct 8 – Thursday, Oct 10 – all appointments will be rescheduled. The campus will be CLOSED.

All other sites of care CLOSED Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Thursday, Oct 10 North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7. James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Clinics (Tampa) FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7 Orlando VA Healthcare System FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7 West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7 Miami VA Healthcare System FULLY OPERATIONAL on Monday, Oct. 7 As a reminder, the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08/ (under highlights), for more information.

