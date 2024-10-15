24/7 Creative Agency announces a jam packed schedule of events heading into High Point Market

24/7 Creative Agency is sharing their jam packed schedule of events heading into one of the biggest shows of the year. 24/7's HPMKT schedule will feature partnerships with brands to produce events, promote exciting product launches, and in creating original programming. Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency's founder, is a master at her craft and is best known for her undeniable passion, and her ability to offer innovative and creative ways to promote a wide range of businesses. 24/7 Creative Agency supports a wide range of clients including artists, authors, designers, manufacturers, retailers, non-profits, and a variety of other creatives, to clearly define and express their unique marketing goals. 24/7 Creative Agency was recently named as a Finalist for Best Promotion / PR / Advertising Company by Furniture Today's Reader Rankings.

24/7 Creative Agency is excited to partner with several high-profile home furnishings brands for social & educational events @HPMKT.

I can’t hardly wait for Fall High Point Market. It feels palpable and I am thrilled with anticipation as we prepare to debut new collections, alongside innovative talks and social events.” — Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency’s founder & president

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-faceted marketing and consulting company, 24/7 Creative Agency, is thrilled to announce their jam packed and exciting schedule of events ahead of High Point Market, (Oct 26-30, 2024). Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency’s founder & president , shares her excitement heading into one of the biggest shows of the year, “I can’t hardly wait for all the fun I have planned for my clients during Fall High Point Market. It feels palpable and I am thrilled with anticipation as we prepare to debut new collections, alongside innovative talks and social events –that are sure to entice attendees and drive traffic to their showrooms.”A master at her craft, Serena is best known for her incredible warmth, undeniable passion, and her ability to offer innovative and creative ways to promote a wide range of businesses. Supporting a wide range of manufactures, artists and designer clients’, Serena shared that her packed partnership schedule will partner with a variety of manufacturers to help promote exciting product launches and to produce events that deliver original programming with insightful discussions.On the first day of High Point Market, 24/7 Creative Agency is partnering with handmade designer iron furniture maker, Wesley Allen to help them debut their new Design Center. To celebrate the new design center, Wesley Allen is hosting a special Social Hour, Saturday October 26th, from 3-5pm in their 100 N Hamilton showroom. Recently remodeled showroom which boasts over 14,000 sq-ft of design innovation and is located in the popular Hamilton / Wren market district. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite and event hospitality will feature lite bites and champagne.“Please join us during High Point Market to meet our designer, Gabby Toro and to experience our recently remodeled space.” Wesley Allen’s team added, “Creating this space will allow for us to expand on our ability to give designers and dealers special one on one service. Where we can help them to brainstorm with limitless creativity and so they can touch the fabrics, and finishes, while also seeing all of our products in person.”On Sunday, October 27th, 24/7 Creative Agency is partnering with contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living, to cultivate their ‘Join Our Table’ campaign. This campaign is aimed at bringing the design community together and to discover the beauty of Armen Living’s new collection of dining furniture. This is the largest collection of contemporary dining tables, chairs, and storage their brand has launched in three years and is aimed at wholesale buyers looking for stylish ways to save. Armen Living invites existing customers and buyers to enjoy a fall fiesta of delights paired with margaritas during a special “Join our Table” lunch mixer on Sunday, October 27th from 11am to 1pm in their showroom, in the IHFC Bldg, FL 7, Space H-721 (201 E Commerce Ave).Also on Sunday, October 27th from 3:30 - 4:30 pm, Serena Martin will moderate a fireside chat on “The Power of Photography: Taking Your Brand to The Next Level” at Lancaster (104 North Main St). Hosted by Sharon Savage, Marketing Director at Lancaster, alongside guest speakers, The Girls At Flourish (Brittany & Ava). The thought-provoking discussion at Lancaster will explore ways to take your marketing and photography to the next level with a 45 mins discussion + 15 mins Q&A. Following the intimate chat the Girls at Flourish are booking headshot sessions from 4:30 - 5:30 pm in the Lancaster showroom. As a bonus talk and headshot session guests will be entered into special Girls at Flourish Giveaway, for two digital guides on ‘30 Days of Captions for Interior Designers’ and ‘How to Stand Out on Social Media as an Interior Designer’. Sign up to attend the talk by Registering here.On Monday, October 28th at 10 am, 24/7 Creative Agency is partnering with Feizy Rugs and Fully Booked Designer, on “Leveraging Local: Becoming Your Community's Go-To Designer.” This panel discussion will explore essential marketing tactics to strengthen your local discoverability and make you the go-to trade professional of your community. This talk was developed by Salimah Mamdani, Founder of Fully Booked Designer will be the discussions moderator, alongside design & marketing leaders including Michael Bauer, Director of Trade Relations at Feizy, Donyea “Star” Tollie - Founder + Creative Director, Rejuvenation Home Studio, and Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency. Marketing and business development expert, and founder of Fully Booked Designer, Salimah Mamdani shared, “No matter the size of your city, learning how to attract local clients can significantly boost your business and deliver tips for how to optimize your online presence, while increasing your customer base offline.”On Monday afternoon, Serena will manage the publicity for the exclusive debut of Tamara Day for StyleCraft during an exciting Meet & Greet + Launch Party on Monday, Oct 28th from 4-6 pm. The event will be held in StyleCraft’s showroom (130 Main St), which features 3 floors of curated space. Tamara’s debut collection will introduce 125 pieces across home decor and accessories categories including lighting, art, and an array of beautiful pillows. Tamara Day for Style Craft Collection will be expanding into more categories with more exquisite products launching in January 2025.Rounding out 24/7 Creative Agency’s jam-packed market schedule, Serena is honored to serve as one of the judges for the International Society of Furniture Designer’s Pinnacle Awards. This year marks ISFD award’s 24th anniversary in promoting design quality and encouraging the recognition of furniture designers within the retail home furnishings industry. ISFD serves as the unified voice of the furniture design community and is an international, non-profit, professional organization dedicated to advancing, improving and supporting the profession of furniture design and its positive impact in the marketplace. ISFD’s prestigious Pinnacle Awards Gala will be held on Monday, Oct 28th from 5:30-9 pm at the Centennial Station, (121 S Centennial St). Read about this year’s Awards Finalists and Meet the judges for this year’s competition.“It is an honor to be asked to be a judge for the Pinnacle Awards and to support the marketing and publicity for so many national home furnishings and decor brands. I am also incredibly thrilled to share that in August of this year, I celebrated my agency's 5th anniversary and I feel so grateful to have reached this milestone. I truly never imagined that embarking on the courageous journey of owning my own business and diving into entrepreneurship would be so rewarding and I would get to help so many businesses." Serena Martin commented.Serena leverages her extensive experience in the interior design industry and over 15 years in wholesale manufacturing to offer endless marketing strategies to a diverse clientele. Over the past five years her small business has flourished into a full-service marketing and publicity agency, reflecting her expertise and dedication. Check out 24/7 Creative Agency's News & Events page for exciting updates: https://www.247creativeagency.com/newsandevents About:24/7 Creative Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that specializes in enabling small and large businesses with creative solutions to help them define, express, and craft their individual identity. Meticulously crafting their clients' every need to deliver unique brand marketing solutions and to elevate and expand their marketing for optimum business growth. Whether your company is looking to uplift your marketing, update your brand, and grow your audience - 24/7 Creative Agency can help you get there! View our services: https://www.247creativeagency.com/services Known for bringing an undeniable passion and enthusiastic approach to everything she does —24/7’s founder Serena Martin’s professional work history includes 15 + years specializing in marketing for the home furnishings and kitchen & bath industries, and includes one tech company, five trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, hospitality and casino design, large scale event & trade show production, photo styling, visual merchandising and B2B + B2C sales. In addition to her work history, Serena holds a BA in Interior Design from SFSU and has interior design expertise in both residential, commercial and hospitality design. Outside of her professional work she donates her time to volunteering within the design community and in the support of various trade organizations including Withit, ISFD, IFDA, IDS, and ASID. Check our Serena's work in the community: https://www.247creativeagency.com/community ###

