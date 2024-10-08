Innovation and Technology Show Brisbane 2024 to be held at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on 10th and 11th Oct

HKABA Innovation and Technology Show Briabne 2024 Main Post Adrian Schrinner - Lord Mayor of Brisbane and Lady Mayoress Nina Schrinner Accepting donation from BA Gala

Innovation and Technology Show Brisbane 2024 to be held at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre Hall 4, on 10th and 11th Oct 2024

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to witness the future of technology at the Innovation and Technology Show Brisbane 2024! This prestigious event, hosted by the HKABA Queensland Chapter, will take place at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 4, from 10th to 11th October 2024.With over 140 technology companies from Hong Kong and Australia participating, this show is set to showcase the latest innovations that will shape our world over the next decade. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge products and technologies firsthand.VIP Speakers include:Steven Miles: Deputy Premier, Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, and Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympic and Paralympic Games InfrastructureDeputy Consulate-General of The People’s Republic of China in BrisbaneAdrian Schrinner: Lord Mayor of BrisbaneRicky Chong: Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade OfficeMax Lau: Deputy Director of Australia & New Zealand, Invest HKBonnie Shek: HKTDCKenny Ma: President of HKABA QLDJennifer Yan Wong: Managing Director, Individual House LimitedAudiences will have the opportunity to interact closely with these distinguished speakers.Purpose:The Tech Show aims to enhance bilateral trade and investment, positioning Brisbane as a global technology hub and attracting international innovation. Local businesses will have the chance to showcase their solutions, fostering potential global partnerships.Event Highlights:Innovative Exhibits: Explore booths from leading tech giants and emerging startups, each presenting their vision for the future.Networking Opportunities: Engage with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors in a dynamic environment.Keynote Speeches: Hear from thought leaders who are at the forefront of technological advancement.Interactive Sessions: Participate in workshops and demonstrations that offer a glimpse into the technology of tomorrow.This year’s show is not just an exhibition but a bridge connecting Hong Kong and Australian businesses. Supported by the Hong Kong SAR government, HKABA offers incentives for SMEs to expand their reach overseas and engage in collaborative ventures. The event is open to companies in various sectors, including Smart Devices, FinTech, MedTech, Robotics, and more. It serves as a platform for fostering long-term and sustainable cooperation, opening doors for potential investments and partnerships between companies from both regions.The HKABA 2024 Tech Show is more than an event; it’s a catalyst for progress, fostering a collaborative ecosystem where ideas flourish and businesses thrive. We invite you to be a part of this transformative experience.For more information and to register for the event, please visit: TryBooking Contact:Name: Kenny MaTitle: President, Hong Kong-Australia Business AssociationEmail: qld.president@hkaba.com.auPhone: +61 433 699 020

